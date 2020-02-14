Feb. 14, 2020 – Local Ads
OIL CHANGE, LAWN SERVICES
DIY GUY, $15 oil change, $25 HR Mowing & leaf cleanups, LOYALTY LAWN & AUTO 260-702-6107 saving for a shop.
_________________
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS
The Town of Ossian is accepting applications for a full-time General Maintenance Employee and a part-time Seasonal Mower.
Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a valid license. Job descriptions and applications are available at the Ossian Town Hall 507 N. Jefferson St. Ossian, IN (260-622-4251) or at www.ossianin.com under ‘Important Notices.’ Application deadline is April 1, 2020. An Equal Opportunity Employer.
_________________
SPRING CLEAN UPS
In need of your Yard or Parking Area cleaned up? We handle complete blowoffs and haul away of leaves! LoyaltyLawnService@outlook.com Family Owned Company
_________________
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
_________________
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
FRIAR ENTERPRISES
Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.
We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.
Serving the community since 1985.
747-7014
_________________
WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
_________________
DOWNTOWN PART-TIME PARKING CASHIER
Downtown Ft. Wayne locations; working AM and PM shifts; stand and sit for extended periods of time; light manual labor (picking up trash, clean windows, etc.). Accurately figure time and parking fees. Be friendly and courteous. Apply in person at: Light & Breuning, Inc., 912 Lawrence Drive, Ft. Wayne, IN 46804 or by email at charrell@lbpark.com.
_________________
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-438-9502
_________________
- HAPPY 54TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY! - February 26, 2020
- STATE’S OLDEST EMPLOYEERETIRES AT AGE 102 - February 14, 2020
- KEEP SALT LIGHT – Letter To The Editor - February 14, 2020