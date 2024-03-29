Local Text Ads – March 29, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445

15TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
7605 Bluffton Rd
Sat. June 8, 9A.M.-2P.M.
Spaces $15, Tables $5
Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-750-8021
Proceeds: Veteran & Family, Local Charities Public Welcome!

APRIL CHICKEN DINNER
Fri. April 19, 2024 4:30p-7p
$14.00 includes smoked half chix and mac & cheese, green beans, Cole slaw, dinner roll and dessert.
$7.00 kids meal includes chix straps in place of 1/2 chicken.

SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS
Robinson Family Eyecare Clinic is seeking qualified Opticians and Receptionists. Experience Preferred. Forward resumes to office@frankrobinsonod.com, 7720 Bluffton Rd FTW, IN 46809, or call 260-203-5905.

SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.
750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535.

GARAGE SALE
Thurs. April 4, 8am-6pm
Friday April 5, 8am-6pm
Sat. April 6, 8am-1pm
Clothes, Books, Misc., and much more!
Ossian United Methodist Church 201 West Mill Street, Ossian, 622-4326

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

