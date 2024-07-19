What To Know About Mosquito Season

Summer is here in Allen County, and so are mosquitoes.

That means the potential for the tiny, annoying pests to transmit diseases such as West Nile Virus – the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. In some severe cases, West Nile can lead to encephalitis or inflammation of the brain.

The Allen County Department of Health is encouraging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes and work to remove areas where the pests can breed.

“Wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts when you’re outside this summer will help,” said Environmental Services Director Josh Blauvelt. “And spraying clothes and skin with an EPA-registered mosquito repellant is the most effective way to deter mosquitoes.”

Easy and effective ways to control potential mosquito breeding sites:

Clean clogged gutters

Empty flowerpots, bird baths, and other containers of standing water

Cover or recycle un-rimmed tires

Ensure lids to trash and recycling bins fit tightly

Regularly clean swimming pools and/or tightly cover them

The Department of Health’s mosquito control program works to treat and eliminate potential breeding sites and places traps to collect and test mosquitoes for diseases. Inspection and treatment of permanent breeding sites began in May, and testing started recently.

West Nile was identified in five mosquito samples taken in Allen County in 2023. There were no human cases of West Nile, which can result in symptoms such as headache, fever, dizziness, fatigue, and rash. Most people recover, though some develop serious, life-threatening illnesses.

More information about illnesses and prevention can be found by searching “mosquito” at allencountyhealth.com.