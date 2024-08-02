Seeking County Vandeveer Impact Award Nominations

The Allen County Board of Commissioners announced that nominations for the Linda & Jerry Vandeveer Impact Award are now being accepted. This marks the eighth year of the award, and the first year neither namesake will be in attendance. Linda Vandeveer passed away in 2016 from Stage 4 colon cancer, and Jerry Vandeveer died in February this year.

Commissioner Nelson Peters praised Jerry’s extensive influence in Allen County, noting his efforts in improving the Baker-Fairfield area. Commissioner Rich Beck highlighted the Vandeveers’ advocacy for police and firefighters, particularly their initiative in establishing the Allen County Law Enforcement/Firefighters Memorial. Commissioner Therese Brown lauded Jerry as a problem-solver with a heart of gold, emphasizing the Vandeveers’ role as catalysts for positive change.

The award honors individuals in Allen County who exemplify service to the community, as the Vandeveers did. Nominations are open until September 6, 2024. A nominating committee will review submissions and select the recipient(s), who will receive the award at a press conference in late September or early October. The award includes an individualized plaque and a listing on a perpetual plaque in the Commissioners’ office.

Nomination forms are available on the Allen County Vandeveer Impact Award webpage and at the Board of Commissioners office in Citizens Square. Nominees are evaluated on four criteria: