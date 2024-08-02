Pontiac St. Market To Host ‘Pack-to-School’

The Pontiac Street Market has announced its first annual Pack-to-School on Pontiac Street event on August 3, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 918 E Pontiac St. The community event is designed to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Children will receive a free book bag filled with essential school supplies to prepare them for the upcoming academic year. Sixth District City Councilwoman Rohli Booker will hand out the first book bag.

In partnership with Super Shot, an immunization station will be available where kids can get their required school shots. Parkview Physicians Group will also be conducting free sports physicals.

Parents must sign up for PS Perks using tablets provided at the market to take advantage of these offerings. PS Perks members will have access to the free book bag, haircut, and immunizations. The PS Perks program is an exclusive loyalty program that brings additional benefits and savings to valued customers.

Parents can also pick up a special sack lunch and an after-school snack grocery list, available exclusively at the Pontiac Street Market.

Event Highlights: Free Haircuts, Immunizations sign up from Super Shot, Sports physicals by Parkview Physicians Group, Back packs including supplies, Food from Yard Bones, Bounce houses, Live Music by Big Kess, Hosted by Kam “Snacks” Coleman

Add’l sponsors include Anthem Blue Cross, Tunnel Vision Promotions, The SEED Fort Wayne, Flawless Fades, Clever Braiding Academy, iLLUMEDIA, the City of Fort Wayne, Perfect Parts by Porsche & Parkview Health.