$1 Million Dedicated To Waynedale Water Main Upgrades

Mayor Sharon Tucker, neighborhood leaders, residents of Waynedale, and City Utilities’ team members united in the Lakewood Park neighborhood for a ceremonial groundbreaking highlighting an upcoming water main upgrade.

An investment of nearly a million dollars will install more than a mile of new water main along the Waynedale business corridor and surrounding neighborhoods.

“My administration has a strong commitment to meeting the needs of residents as we grow and prosper as a city. Investments in our water utility will enhance the quality of life for neighborhoods and businesses as we work to be the best community possible,” said Mayor Tucker. “City Utilities continues to make significant progress to maintain and upgrade infrastructure to ensure that the public receives safe, dependable, and affordable services.”

The project will install new water mains in the St. Marys River Winchester Road Civic Association and near businesses on Bluffton Road from Old Trail Road to Interlaken Road. It will also connect residents south of Interlaken on Bluffton and Maywood Circle to a main in front of their homes instead of the pipe in their backyards. The area has had more than 30 breaks in the last 20 years.

The interruptions caused by water main breaks are not only frustrating to homeowners, businesses and schools, but have a negative economic impact across every aspect of daily life.

In 2013, City Utilities conducted an in-depth analysis of decades of water main breaks, the age of the pipe, the material used to make it, and the repair cost. This data serves as an important guide in City Utilities construction planning.

While City Utilities has always replaced a few water mains yearly, the analysis showed a greater need. Millions of dollars were going to repair pipes that needed to be replaced. Following this assessment, City Utilities moved forward with an aggressive program to replace aging and deteriorating water mains, installing 140 miles of pipe in 11 years.

“Replacing and revitalizing our utility infrastructure is essential to our community’s success. These investments are critical to improving conditions for our residents, schools, and businesses and catalyzing economic development,” stated Kumar Menon, Director of Utilities. “Our steadfast delivery of reliable water, sewer and stormwater services fuels everyday life and propels the economic vitality of the region.”

Over the past ten years, more than $1 billion has gone into system-wide storm, sewer and water improvements. This year’s neighborhood improvements exceed $134 million to address drainage issues and improve sewers and the water delivery system.

“Over the years, City Utilities has been fortunate to have had the support of City administrations, City Council, and the community in its infrastructure investments. The challenges presented by outdated materials and the under investments in previous decades mean we’re sometimes working to catch up,” noted Matthew Wirtz, Deputy Director of Engineering. “Through careful, cost-conscious planning, we’re staying ahead of deterioration and still meeting the needs of our growing community.”

Plans are to continue improvements that strengthen the community, enhance neighborhoods and support economic growth. With an eye to the future and the cost-effectiveness of thoughtful, data-driven investments, City Utilities is strategically planning the next five years of water, sewer and storm projects.

Besides the 5400 feet of water upgrades in the Waynedale area, we are continuing to make improvements across the City. Other significant water projects this year include: