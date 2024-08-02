The Little River Wetlands Project announces its annual fundraiser, Frogapalooza: Wine, Wetlands & Art, set for Thursday, August 15th, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Union 12 (7563 Lincoln Way Rd, Columbia City, IN 46725). This crucial event directly supports the restoration, protection, and education efforts for the Little River Wetlands Project. Attendees will enjoy an evening of fine dining, live music, and the opportunity to bid on unique art pieces.

Dress code for the event is Business Casual and admission is $100 per person.

The admission fee includes dinner, a drink ticket, access to the wine pull, and participation in a small art auction. All proceeds will go towards preserving and educating the public about the vital Little River wetlands ecosystem.

“Frogapalooza is our most important fundraiser of the year,” says Cammy Sutter, Executive Director of Little River Wetlands Project. “The community’s support at this event is crucial for our ongoing conservation efforts and educational programs.”

For tickets and more information, please visit: lrwp.org/frogapalooza

Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land trust that protects more than 1,300 acres of wetlands in the Little River watershed. Our mission is to restore and protect wetlands in the historic watershed of the Little River, a major tributary of the Wabash River, and to provide educational opportunities that encourage good stewardship of wetlands and other natural ecosystems.

This event would not be possible without the generosity and support of our sponsors: Fort Wayne Metals, Phillips Financial, Monarch Capital Management, LC Nature Park, NIPSCO, Centier Bank, Rob Seilheimer, Thom Maher, Fleming Excavating Inc, Vicki & Dan Churchward, John & Gale Mann Foundation, John Goss, The Chaffee Family, Karen and Art Surguine, Republic Services, Amber Bauer.