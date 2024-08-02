National Night Out At Science Central

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

In honor of the event, Science Central will be observing special hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6, with no admission charged. The free admission is courtesy of Fraternal Order of Police Indiana Wayne Lodge 14.

In addition to free entry, visitors can look forward to a backpack and school supplies giveaway at the center. While supplies last, school-aged visitors can take home a backpack stuffed with materials they will need for the upcoming academic year. Youth must be present in order to receive these items. FWPD is conducting the giveaway in partnership with its Victim Assistance program. All items were donated by local Walmart stores.

Throughout the event, visitors will have the opportunity to meet FWPD personnel. The department’s specialty teams will be in attendance, including the K9 unit, bomb unit, and more.

Aside from FWPD, representatives from 11 other entities will be present at National Night Out, running resource tables for visitors.

Event sponsors include Anthem, Blessings in a Backpack, FOP Indiana Wayne Lodge 14, Surack Family Foundation, and Walmart.

To claim free tickets to National Night Out, visit Science Central’s website here, sciencecentral.org.

The center will observe its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 6, with its standard general admission fee in effect until the start of the event.

Science Central, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has provided a hands-on fun learning environment for more than 25 years. Science Central is located at 1950 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. For more information, contact Science Central at 260-424-2400 or visit sciencecentral.org.