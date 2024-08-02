Camp McMillen Celebrates 75 Years Of Enriching Young Lives

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) is pleased to announce a generous sponsorship from ProFed Credit Union to support two weeks of day camp at Camp Agnes S. McMillen near Huntertown.

ProFed’s $5,000 sponsorship allowed approximately 70 girls ages 5-9 to experience a week of activities designed to increase their awareness of and interest in the outdoors and STEM. The girls enjoyed traditional camp activities such as archery, low ropes, nature hikes, the zip line, and the climbing wall, as well as fun, educational STEM activities in the Makerspace.

GSNI-M invited ProFed, donors, and supporters to Camp McMillen near Huntertown to enjoy a tour and share memories commemorating 75 years in operation.

In addition to these exciting activities, Camp McMillen is celebrating 75 years of enriching young lives. During day camp, girls signed a commemorative banner in the main lodge. GSNI-M invited donors and supporters to the camp to enjoy a tour and share memories of this cherished milestone.

ProFed Assistant Vice President Marketing Karen Potter said, “We are proud to support experiences that have a lasting impact on families in northeast Indiana. We commend the Girl Scouts for their enduring dedication over the years to offering camps that foster leadership, friendship, and a love for nature, while also inspiring girls to pursue STEM careers.”

ProFed provides personal service to help you reach each important milestone of your life. Our digital banking provides you with 24/7 access, and you can take us anywhere you go. With our 13 locations and network of over 37,000+ Surcharge-Free ATMs, you can be sure your money is within your reach.

Today, as when founded in 1912, Girl Scouts® helps cultivate values, social conscience and self-esteem in young girls, enabling them to succeed as leaders today and tomorrow. Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana provides leadership experiences for more than 3,500 girls ages 5-17.