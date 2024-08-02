47th Annual Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Engine Show

The 47th Annual Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Engine Show will be held August 15 – 18, 2024 at Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven, IN at the corner of Webster and Dawkins Roads. The admission charge of $5.00 a day or $10.00 for all four days includes entertainment and parking. Children 12 and under are free. Memberships are available at the office. Golf carts are permitted with proof of insurance for $10.00.

The show opens at 9:00 a.m. and closes at dusk. We are featuring John Deere, J. I. Case, Ford, Ford Ferguson tractors, gas engines and garden tractors. All makes of tractors, gas engines and garden tractors are also welcome. Classic cars and trucks are invited to a cruise-in from 9:00 a.m. to dusk Friday and Saturday and until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. All exhibitors are free but must register at the office to receive a button and plaque.

See the 125 HP, 15-ton Buckeye Oil Engine that came from Grabill, IN, one of two in existence that are still running. A stationary Chuse steam engine will also be in operation. Visit the trading post, flea market (260)341-6152), a quilt show and blacksmith shop. Plowing, sawing lumber and threshing wheat with tractors and steam engines will be demonstrated. Children will enjoy a sand box, train rides and tractor driving lessons. On Saturday, there is face painting, a Kiddie Tractor Pull at 2:00 p.m., an Exotic Animal Show at 3:00 p.m. and a Magic Show at 3:30 p.m. Parades will be at 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A show favorite, steamed sweet corn, will be sold daily. Fish and Chicken dinners will be served Friday and Chicken dinners on Saturday. Other food vendors and homemade ice cream are available.

Dekalb County Horsemen will give free hayrides on Friday and Saturday with horses and mules. Tractor pulls will be held Friday at 5:00 pm and on Saturday at 3:00 pm. Friday evening entertainment will be country music at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday a square dance begins at 6:00 p.m. A spark show (Steam engine fireworks) will be after the entertainment at dusk. Sunday admission is a free will donation at the gate. On Sunday, a church service will be held at 9:00 a.m. and a new event, a Garden Tractor Pull, will be at 11:00 a.m.

More information is available at maumeevalley.org.