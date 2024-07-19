Heat Safety For Pets: See Something? Say Something

With the excessive temperatures still in effect, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is reminding pet owners of the importance of protecting pets from the heat. Since June 4th, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is currently investigating the death of seven (7) owned pets resulting from being exposed to the heat. They have responded to twenty-two (22) calls for dogs left in vehicles and twenty-seven (27) suspected neglect cases of dogs left outside without proper provisions.

Pet owners are urged to adhere to simple summer safety tips to safeguard their furry companions from a medical emergency.

Summer Safety Tips:

Keep pets inside in a controlled-temperature environment.

When outside, pets must be provided water, food, and shade according to city ordinance. They cannot be outside without a competent adult beyond 15 minutes when temperature is above 85 degrees or when a heat advisory is in place.

Avoid walking your dog in the middle of the day. Instead, walk them early in the morning or in the evening. Provide paw protection if you must walk them as the asphalt and concrete may be too hot.

Monitor heatstroke signs: heavy panting, dry or bright red gums, thick drool, vomiting, diarrhea.

Never leave your pet in a car. “Just a minute” is too long. It only takes 10 minutes for the inside of a vehicle to reach a high temperature that can cause a heatstroke. Leaving the windows open has little to no effect.

For more information, please visit fwacc.org or call 260-427-1244 to make a report. You can make a difference in saving a life. See something, say something.