Rescue Mission Moves Women’s Shelter To New Location

The Rescue Mission is excited to announce the move of their women’s shelter, Charis House, to a new location. The Rescue Mission’s Charis House has previously been at 413 Fairmount Place. The new location is at 5290 Decatur Rd., the former home of the YWCA of Northeast Indiana. This transition is possible due to the YWCA’s move to the former Don Hall’s Guest House on Washington Center Rd.

“We are so thankful for the collaboration of this move,” shared Pastor Thomas McArthur, President & CEO of The Rescue Mission. “The YWCA has been so great to work with throughout this entire process. We are excited to see the YWCA’s growth as this move is finalized. It has been wonderful growing this partnership with them over the past months.”

This move to a larger space will allow The Rescue Mission to double the ability of women served through the women’s ministry.

“Not only will this new building create more space to serve women in need, but it will allow us to help more women with children and be able to keep family units together,” said McArthur. “We are thankful for this opportunity and ability to continue to share God’s love with those in need and making a Kingdom impact.

Tours of the new facility for The Rescue Mission women’s shelter will be available later in the year. To schedule, please email events@fwrm.org.

For more information regarding The Rescue Mission’s Charis House move, contact Blake Douglas at bdouglas@fwrm.org or at 260-426-7357 ext. 151.

After more than 121 years of transformation and adaptation, The Rescue Mission remains steadfast in its mission to “provide, through the power of Jesus Christ, a home for the homeless, food for the hungry, and hope for their future.” The Rescue Mission remains committed to serving the community and those in greatest need. For more information or to give a gift, visit www.fwrm.org.