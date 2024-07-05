Local Text Ads: July 5 Update

SMOKED

CHICKEN DINNER

Friday, July 19, 4:30-7:00

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave.

Dinner includes half chix, Mac and Cheese, green beans, coleslaw, roll and butter, dessert and coffee. Children’s meal is chix strips.

Adults $14 / Kids $7

METAL ROOF INSTALLER

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

COMMERCIAL KITCHEN SPACE FOR RENT

A and J Kitchen at 2700 Lower Huntington Road offers more storage and allows you to sell at more events.

Call for a tour

(260) 466-5333

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

TIRED OF

CLEANING GUTTERS?

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

SUMMER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

SAFE STEP

WALK-IN BATH TUB

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

KEEP YOUR HOME POWERED DURING SEVERE WEATHER

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Commercial Office Space

High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.

750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535.