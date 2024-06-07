Local Text Ads ~ June 7 Update
VBS–1ST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH–OSSIAN
2024 Vacation Bible School
Ossian Presbyterian Church
Ages 4+ through 5th grade for ‘24-’25 school year
June 23–June 27, 6-8:00 pm
ST. ALOYSIUS CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE
St. Aloysius Church is hosting a Rummage Sale from 9-4PM on June 21-22 at the St. Aloysius Activity Center located at 14623 Bluffton Rd. Proceeds benefit ongoing Parish Projects with a portion being donated to St. Henry’s Outreach Programs. Browse household goods, baby and children’s clothing and toys, puzzles, garden accessories, etc. For more information, visit their Facebook page or www.stalyoder.org
GARAGE SALE
15018 Lothamer Dr.
June 6-7-8, 9am-5pm.
Vera Bradley, infant through adult clothing, household furniture, books, toys, tools, large air compressor, 26-foot flagstaff camper, craft, and misc.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
COMMERCIAL KITCHEN SPACE FOR RENT
A and J Kitchen at 2700 Lower Huntington Road offers more storage and allows you to sell at more events.
Call for a tour
(260) 466-5333
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
15TH ANNUAL
OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
Vendors Wanted
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
Saturday June 8th, 2024
9 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.
Space $15 tables $5 or bring your own
Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-750-8021
Vendors Keep All Their Proceeds
Our Proceeds to: Veterans & Families, Local Charities
Public Welcome!
Come & Enjoy!
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WAYNEDALE TOWN HALL MEETING
All are welcome to come to Town Hall with 4th District Councilman Dr. Scott Myers on Saturday, June 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St.
Hear updates on local projects and interact with city officials. Doors open at 10 a.m. No RSVP necessary. For more information, email dan.baisden@cityoffortwayne.org
GARAGE SALE
Thursday, June 6, 8-5pm
Friday, June 7, 8-5 pm
Sat., June 8, 8 – noon
704 Snowfall Road
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
SUMMER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
