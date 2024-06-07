Local Text Ads ~ June 7 Update

VBS–1ST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH–OSSIAN

2024 Vacation Bible School

Ossian Presbyterian Church

Ages 4+ through 5th grade for ‘24-’25 school year

June 23–June 27, 6-8:00 pm

ST. ALOYSIUS CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE

St. Aloysius Church is hosting a Rummage Sale from 9-4PM on June 21-22 at the St. Aloysius Activity Center located at 14623 Bluffton Rd. Proceeds benefit ongoing Parish Projects with a portion being donated to St. Henry’s Outreach Programs. Browse household goods, baby and children’s clothing and toys, puzzles, garden accessories, etc. For more information, visit their Facebook page or www.stalyoder.org

GARAGE SALE

15018 Lothamer Dr.

June 6-7-8, 9am-5pm.

Vera Bradley, infant through adult clothing, household furniture, books, toys, tools, large air compressor, 26-foot flagstaff camper, craft, and misc.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

COMMERCIAL KITCHEN SPACE FOR RENT

A and J Kitchen at 2700 Lower Huntington Road offers more storage and allows you to sell at more events.

Call for a tour

(260) 466-5333

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

15TH ANNUAL

OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

Vendors Wanted

American Legion #241 Auxiliary

Saturday June 8th, 2024

9 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Space $15 tables $5 or bring your own

Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-750-8021

Vendors Keep All Their Proceeds

Our Proceeds to: Veterans & Families, Local Charities

Public Welcome!

Come & Enjoy!

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WAYNEDALE TOWN HALL MEETING

All are welcome to come to Town Hall with 4th District Councilman Dr. Scott Myers on Saturday, June 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St.

Hear updates on local projects and interact with city officials. Doors open at 10 a.m. No RSVP necessary. For more information, email dan.baisden@cityoffortwayne.org

GARAGE SALE

Thursday, June 6, 8-5pm

Friday, June 7, 8-5 pm

Sat., June 8, 8 – noon

704 Snowfall Road

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

SUMMER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653