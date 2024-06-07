Health Clinic Opens In Southeast Fort Wayne

Alliance Health Centers announced they will open a new clinic in a partnership with Bridge of Grace to serve southeast Fort Wayne.

The clinic will be located in the new Bridge of Grace complex and will focus on providing care for the full family, prenatal through the entire lifespan. Primary care, maternal mental health, midwifery care, and mental health services for children and adults will be available. The clinic staff will offer Medicaid and insurance assistance.

“Alliance Health Centers is honored to be part of the vibrant southeast Fort Wayne community,” said Dr. Eric Shoemaker, medical director of Alliance Health Centers. “We are proud to partner with Bridge of Grace to provide high-quality healthcare to individuals throughout the entire course of their life regardless of their ability to pay.”

“We are thrilled to have Alliance Health Centers in our neighborhood due to their high-quality services and the walkability for our neighbors,” said Javier Mondragon, founder and CEO, Bridge of Grace Ministries. “It is truly a game changer for our community.”

Alliance’s mission is to improve the health of communities regardless of financial, language and transportation barriers. Team members who speak Spanish, Portuguese, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Burmese will be on hand at the clinic.

“It is important to Alliance Health to meet the community members we serve where they are,” said Dr. Nikki King, chief executive officer, Alliance Health Centers. “We are dedicated to bringing care closer to our patients.”

The clinic is expected to open mid-June. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Public tours will be available during two community open house events hosted by Bridge of Grace on June 12: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. The clinic is located at 909 Elmrow, Fort Wayne, 46806.