Marjorie “Marge” Norton, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Marge was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 13, 1934, daughter of the late Charles and Gladys (Sipe) Long. She was a 1953 graduate of Central High School and retired from JC Penny in 1994. Marge was a member of the Waynedale United Methodist Church and the KWVA Chapter 1. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, puzzles, taking pictures (never without a camera), and being involved in family and church activities. Marge is survived by her children, Daniel, James (Joan), Cheryl and Stuart (Brenda); grandchildren, David (Carrie), Kyle, Ben (Nicole), Andy, Chris (Erika), Joe (Lizzie), Aimee (Jon), Geoffrey (Julie), Ethan; great-grandchildren, Margaret, Mary Katherine, Jack, Dean, Christian, Emily and Grantley, as well as Karen Lenington and Johana; sister, Mary Clendenen; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Richard “Dick”; daughter-in-law, Penny Norton; son-in-law, Timothy McCormick; sisters, Thelma and Ruby; and brother, Elmer. A funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne, Indiana 46819. Burial followed the service at Oaklawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made out to Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne Indiana 46809. Condolences can be left online at klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.