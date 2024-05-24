Local Text Ads ~ Updated May 24, 2024

Friday, May 24, 2024
COMMERCIAL KITCHEN SPACE FOR RENT
A and J Kitchen at 2700 Lower Huntington Road offers more storage and allows you to sell at more events.
Call for a tour
(260) 466-5333

MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445

SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

15TH ANNUAL
OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
Vendors Wanted
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
Saturday June 8th, 2024
9 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.
Space $15 tables $5 or bring your own
Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-750-8021
Vendors Keep All Their Proceeds
Our Proceeds to: Veterans & Families, Local Charities
Public Welcome!
Come & Enjoy!

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

GARAGE SALE
Thursday, June 6, 8-5pm
Friday, June 7, 8-5 pm
Sat., June 8, 8 – noon
704 Snowfall Road

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIRING PERSONAL CARE ATTENDANTS/ AIDES
Employer’s Name: Compassionate Health Services LLC
Job Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Job Title: Personal Care Attendants/Aides
Job Duties: Assisting with Activities of Daily Living such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patient in their individual homes as a well as group home setting. May include medical administration reminders monitoring and reporting change in health status to nurse.
Job Requirements: HS Diploma/GED; Successful completion of a written skills test and competency evaluation.
Active on Indiana Aide Registry and in good standing.
Minimum of six (6) months work experience in a supervised setting, preferably health care facility. Demonstrated ability to read, write, and follow a written Plan of Care. Must be CPR certified.
Must have valid driver’s license and current car insurance.
How to apply: Direct applicants only. No calls or faxes please. Mail resume, cover letter, and 3 references to: Compassionate Health Services LLC, c/o Mayokun Adeyale, 6720 East State Boulevard Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815.

