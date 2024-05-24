Local Text Ads ~ Updated May 24, 2024

COMMERCIAL KITCHEN SPACE FOR RENT

A and J Kitchen at 2700 Lower Huntington Road offers more storage and allows you to sell at more events.

Call for a tour

(260) 466-5333

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

SPRING CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

15TH ANNUAL

OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

Vendors Wanted

American Legion #241 Auxiliary

Saturday June 8th, 2024

9 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Space $15 tables $5 or bring your own

Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-750-8021

Vendors Keep All Their Proceeds

Our Proceeds to: Veterans & Families, Local Charities

Public Welcome!

Come & Enjoy!

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

GARAGE SALE

Thursday, June 6, 8-5pm

Friday, June 7, 8-5 pm

Sat., June 8, 8 – noon

704 Snowfall Road

YOUR AD HERE!

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIRING PERSONAL CARE ATTENDANTS/ AIDES

Employer’s Name: Compassionate Health Services LLC

Job Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Job Title: Personal Care Attendants/Aides

Job Duties: Assisting with Activities of Daily Living such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patient in their individual homes as a well as group home setting. May include medical administration reminders monitoring and reporting change in health status to nurse.

Job Requirements: HS Diploma/GED; Successful completion of a written skills test and competency evaluation.

Active on Indiana Aide Registry and in good standing.

Minimum of six (6) months work experience in a supervised setting, preferably health care facility. Demonstrated ability to read, write, and follow a written Plan of Care. Must be CPR certified.

Must have valid driver’s license and current car insurance.

How to apply: Direct applicants only. No calls or faxes please. Mail resume, cover letter, and 3 references to: Compassionate Health Services LLC, c/o Mayokun Adeyale, 6720 East State Boulevard Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815.