Little River Wetlands Names New Executive Director

Little River Wetlands Project, a local nonprofit focused on wetlands conservation, has named Cammy Sutter as its new Executive Director.

Sutter brings decades of experience in nonprofit leadership and fundraising, as well as a passion for land conservation. She most recently served as a board member and Director of Fundraising for Woman Within Central USA, a women-run organization serving Midwestern states. She earned a BS with concentrations in Organizational Leadership and Business from Purdue Fort Wayne in 2021 and is a 2022 graduate of Leadership Fort Wayne.

Dedicated volunteers braved windy 40° weather on March 7 to gather 7 bags of litter, totaling 80lbs, along Engle Rd.

“We’re looking forward to Cammy’s fresh approach to leadership of our organization,” said Dennis White, chair of the LRWP board of directors. “As we build more relationships within our community, she will also help us broaden our base of support.”

As a nonprofit land trust, Little River Wetlands Project restores and protects wetlands in the watershed of the Little River, a tributary of the Wabash River. LRWP’s project area encompasses more than 140,000 acres in Allen and Huntington Counties, Indiana. The organization manages several preserves, including Eagle Marsh, the largest inland urban wetland restoration in the U.S.