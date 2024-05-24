City To Host Waynedale Town Hall

4th District Councilman Dr. Scott Myers and the City of Fort Wayne invite you to share your vision for the Waynedale Community at an upcoming Town Hall.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 15, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Waynedale United Methodist Church, 2501 Church St. in Fort Wayne. The Town Hall meeting encourages Waynedale neighborhood residents to attend, receive updates on current and ongoing projects, and share input on future projects in the 4th District area.

(l-r) Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, 4th District Councilman Dr. Scott Myers.

Myers explained that the idea for the City to host this community-wide event arose from many discussions he had with residents while campaigning last year. He noted that the strong opinions from passionate Waynedale residents about the community’s future resonated with him, but residents weren’t sure how or if their ideas could be implemented. He suggested that creating a community plan like the Packard 2030 Neighborhood Plan (finalized in May 2023), but customized for Waynedale, could help outline a path for community volunteers and the city to follow, while he works with the City to secure funding.

“I’m committed to Waynedale,” Myers continued. “Neighborhood Plans will be the future of developing the City’s neighborhoods, and the goal of this meeting is to give everyone a good place to start.”

City departments, including Police, Fire, Public Works, City Utilities, Community Development, and Parks and Recreation, will each give brief overviews of their projects. Mayor Sharon Tucker and Councilman Myers will also give brief remarks.

A spokesperson for the City of Fort Wayne commented, “Mayor Tucker is looking forward to next month’s town hall. This will be a neat way for residents to interact directly with the mayor’s office, City Council, and the major divisions in the City. We’re committed to providing excellent services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses. It’s vital that we have an enhanced quality of life for all in Fort Wayne.”

Following the presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with various department and division heads, ask questions, and engage in discussions about specific projects.

The Town Hall will be led by Dan Baisden, Admin. of Neighborhood Planning and Activation, who heads a recently created division of the City’s Community Development Department, focused on enhancing neighborhoods. “The Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup was formed in 2022 and is working to engage with and re-activate neighborhood associations across the City. Waynedale, made up of so many neighborhood groups, was a natural next step for our team to begin working with over the next couple of years.”

For more information previous to the event, email dan.baisden@cityoffortwayne.org for questions and inquiries. The event can be found on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/events/999573657703280.