Mt. Calvary Bids Farewell To Longtime Home, Looks To Future

On Sunday, May 30th, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Waynedale, gathered for worship for the last time at its location, 1819 Reservation Drive. A large number of friends, and people with connections to the church, joined members in worshiping, thanking God for the blessings received over the last 27 years at this location. It was a bittersweet day in a number of ways, but also a time to look forward in faith as the congregation continues. Indiana District President D. Richard Stuckwisch preached and led a rite of Decommissioning the sanctuary.

Mt. Calvary has been a part of the community for 96 years and will remain in town, but at a new location, yet to be finalized. Sunday worship services are now being held at 9.30 am at Lutheran South Unity School until a new location is secured, and the church office has been moved to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, S. Anthony Blvd. Both have been very gracious in providing space for the church’s ministry.

While small in number at this point, the people of Mt. Calvary are committed to turning the page to a new chapter of congregational life, committed to being a vital part of the community in reaching out to help people and share the Good News of God’s love, especially shown in Jesus Christ, His Son.

In getting ready to move, Mt. Calvary offered to sister churches many things that will no longer be needed – worship items, in particular. People were happy to bless others with those things, and a number of such things remain to be given away either for free or a donation. The Indiana District is helping in advertising what remains available. People can contact the District office or the church to inquire about these things and receive the items.

Led by Pastor Karl Frincke, Transitional Pastor, and Deaconess Jeana Moe, the people are enthused about moving on and refocusing their ministry. Their leaders, the Board of Trustees, and many members have worked very hard in the many things that had to be done to move. After working through many struggles and challenges and processing them for over a year, members are looking forward to new opportunities to serve and share in Christ’s mission. They are committed to keep searching for God’s will and following His directions. For over a year they have regularly prayed the following prayer in corporate and private worship and will continue to do so. It’s also a prayer for every Christian every day:

Lord God, You have called Your servants to ventures of which we cannot see the ending, by paths as yet untrodden, through perils unknown. Give us faith to go out with good courage, not knowing where we go, but only that Your hand is leading us and Your love supporting us through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.