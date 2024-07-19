LegacyOne Adds Meaningful Growth & Success To Southeast Fort Wayne

Mayor Sharon Tucker, alongside the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and partner LegacyOne, Inc., led a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new headquarters of a local real estate company in the Southtown Centre shopping area.

Linda Golden, owner of LegacyOne, Inc., built a 6,000-square-foot building on a 1.3-acre parcel of land bounded by Menards to the west, Southtown Crossing to the north and east, and South Phoenix Parkway to the south.

Legacy Office Centre is the corporate headquarters for LegacyOne’s real estate, construction, and property management ventures. This $500,000 investment has enabled the family business to consolidate its two previously rented offices and storage spaces into a single, expansive building, providing ample room for continued growth.

The Legacy Office Centre houses LegacyOne, Incorporated, and three new start-ups: Partly Whimsical, At Home Healers, and TruCaring. It will soon welcome the Realtist Association of Northeast Indiana (RANI). The building also features the Ilar M. Wattley Community Room and the Lawrence L. Wattley Conference Room, both of which are available for public use.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission supported the project through the conveyance of the project’s real estate.

“LegacyOne is an important part of the growth and success being experienced in southeast Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Tucker. “Linda and her team are making a meaningful difference in the vital areas of real estate, construction, and property management. The investment that’s been made will leave a lasting impact on our entire community.”

“LegacyOne, Inc. is pleased that the construction of the office building is complete,” stated Linda Golden of LegacyOne Inc. “This project began in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne under the leadership of the late Mayor Tom Henry. We are saddened that Mayor Henry is not here to see the vision realized, but we do welcome Mayor Tucker, whose support as our 6th District Councilwoman at the time was also instrumental.”

For more information about their services, visit legacyone.biz.