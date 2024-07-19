Recognizing Great & Hard Work: Voice Of The Township

This month the Wayne Township Trustee Office has selected two employees for special recognition. In the Employee Spotlight is maintenance clerk, Jessie Lawson. And, July’s Employee of the Month, caseworker, Kim Solis,

The Employee Spotlight winner is chosen randomly each month at our regular staff meeting, and we were practically through the list of our entire staff before Jessie Lawson was picked, but that was just a matter of chance. Jessie, who has been with the trustee’s office since 2017, is one of the most colorful and hardworking of all of our staff. He keeps the building and grounds in tip-top shape while lighting up our morale with his exuberance. His office, clean and organized, still manages to be a menagerie of cheer.

Jessie Lawson, WTTO July Employee Spotlight winner with Kim Solis, WTTO Employee of the Month for July.

The Employee of the Month honor was started earlier this year as an effort of our Active Relations: Motivation and Morale committee. The ARMM committee, as the name implies, is all about building relationships among the staff with the aim of keeping up our motivation and morale as we do our work in often stressful situations. It is a belief of Trustee Austin Knox that staff members are better at helping the people we are here for, our clients, if we are working as a team, and team members have each other’s backs. It’s a lot easier to be empathetic and helpful for people who are going through hard times if your own stress is being kept in check, and good working relationships can do that for you.

Kim Solis is an example of a team member who has the right idea. She was nominated by a fellow staff member who remarked that Kim efficiently works with her clients without making them feel like they are being rushed through the process. Her co-workers appreciate her efficiency, and her clients benefit from her patient listening skills.

Kim has worked at the trustee’s office since September 2022, and she loves it here because her job allows her to practice her belief that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Especially when someone is going through hard times, as those who have to request assistance from our office are, they need someone who can empathize with them. Knowing the intimidating effect of all the steps and paperwork involved in receiving township assistance, Kim makes her office quiet, streamlined, and home-like. And during the interview she makes sure to take her time to listen carefully to every applicant. The reward for her efforts is seeing the change from a look of stress to a look of relief in her client’s face.

Kim Solis and Jessie Lawson are two examples of the dedicated workers we have here at the Wayne Township Trustee Office, and we are privileged to have them both.