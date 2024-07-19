Wayne Class Of ‘74 To Host September Reunion

The class of 1974 has held reunions regularly starting with a five-year, followed by one every ten years. Their 40th reunion was held at Parkview Field, which is where the 50th will be conducted on September 14, 2024 from 6:30-10:30pm.

Wayne High School’s class of 1974 was the first class to complete three years at the then newly built campus. The class was also the first to toss graduation caps during their ceremony in the campus stadium.

An invitation has been extended to the recently formed Wayne Alumni Association to speak at this event. In addition to socializing, reunion attendees traditionally have been able to honor classmates who have passed away as well as take a group photo. Past group photos, yearbooks and other memorabilia will be on display.

A few fellow 1974 graduates from South Side and Elmhurst high schools have attended past reunions as invited guests because many students were redirected to Wayne for the ‘71-72 class year due to redistricting.

Registration began this past April and continue through August 1st. Registration details can be found at facebook.com/Generals1974