Accessible Trail Maps Released

Fort Wayne Trails is excited to announce a new partnership with AWS Foundation to create accessible trail maps for our community. This collaboration aims to ensure that everyone, regardless of age or ability, can more easily navigate and enjoy the beautiful trail system here in Allen County.

The new trail maps are thoughtfully divided into four quadrants of our county, each providing detailed information about the trails in that specific area. To enhance readability and accessibility, these maps feature larger font sizes and bolder colors. This design makes it easier for people with vision impairments or anyone who prefers clearer and more legible maps to explore the trails confidently. These maps will also feature a sticker sheet to help indicate important places on the map such as your home, restrooms, school, mile markers, and several blank stickers for even more personalized use.

“Kudos to Fort Wayne Trails,” says AWS Foundation CEO, Patti Hays. “AWS Foundation is pleased to play a part in enhancing the accessibility of the trails, one of Fort Wayne’s great assets. These maps were designed with critical input from others who wanted to enhance the use of the trails. Principles of Universal Design have helped us pilot these changes. We need everyone to work with us to make them even better.”

Fort Wayne Trails partnered closely with the AWS Foundation, The League, The Inclusion Institute, CASS Housing, and Citilink to hold focus groups and gather feedback on how to create a more accessible map. Fort Wayne Trails plans to carry what they have learned in the development of these accessible maps and implement more of these improvements into next year’s county and downtown maps. These maps are available to be picked up Monday through Friday during business hours at AWS Foundation, The League, Turnstone and Fort Wayne Trails effective July 17th, 2024. Supply is limited and prioritized for the use of those with disabilities at this time.

“The goal of this collaborative project is to work to make the trails more accessible to everyone. Redesigning the map for this specific audience just made sense with the help of the AWS Foundation” said Kent Castleman, Executive Director of Fort Wayne Trails, Inc.

For more information on Fort Wayne Trails please visit: fwtrails.org/our-work/our-trail-projects

Created in January 2011, Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. is a partner and advocate in the development of a connected multipurpose trail system in Allen County, Indiana. There are currently over 142 miles of trails in our community. For more information or to donate, visit fwtrails.org or contact 260-969-0079.