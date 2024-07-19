Salvatori’s To Bring Authentic Italian Flavor To Waynedale

“We are beyond excited to open our next restaurant in Waynedale, it’s been a long time coming!” Jeremy McClain, Co-Owner of Salvatori’s Authentic Italian Eatery said in anticipation of their seventh location, and the area’s only Italian restaurant, soon to open at the corner of Bluffton Road and Airport Expressway (8601 Bluffton Rd. Fort Wayne, IN 46802).

McClain revealed that Waynedale had been a potential site for some time, with many community members expressing their desire for a Salvatori’s restaurant in the area. With expected growth in the future, he sees Waynedale as an up-and-coming community. Since the announcement, the community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive, with warm welcomes and significant anticipation. Although no formal events are planned for the initial opening period, McClain hinted at a grand opening celebration in the fall, after the team had settled in.

Salvatori’s has a proven track record of excellence, having been voted Best Italian Restaurant for five consecutive years by Fort Wayne Reader’s Choice Awards, and earning accolades for best wait staff and best overall restaurant in recent years. The new Waynedale location promises to uphold this legacy, pairing great food with exceptional service to add another outstanding dining opportunity to the area.

The Waynedale Salvatori’s will set itself apart from other restaurants in the area by offering a unique dining experience. Patrons can expect a full Salvatori’s menu featuring all Salvatori’s beloved dishes, along with weekly specials to keep the offerings fresh and exciting. Among the menu’s many highlights, the best-kept secret of their culinary offerings, is Salvatori’s pizza, promising to delight even the most discerning palates and a must-try! The full menu can be found on salvatorisitalian.com.

While this location won’t feature a full-service bar, the Waynedale location will provide a selection of wines and beers, including the exclusive Salvatori’s Copper Lager, brewed specifically for the restaurant by Hop River Brewing Company. A happy hour will run from Tuesday to Saturday when guests can enjoy discounts on drinks and the house Sangria.

This location is expected to employ around 25 staff members. A dedicated training team will be on-site for the first month of operations to maintain standards. Some staff that have already been hired for the new location have undergone extensive preparation at other Salvatori’s locations to ensure a smooth opening.

McClain says that engaging with the Waynedale community is a priority, they plan to actively contribute to local initiatives and reciprocate the kindness shown to Salvatori’s. He says that the goal is to ensure that the community benefits from the restaurant’s presence, fostering a mutually supportive relationship.

Looking to the future, McClain envisions a long-term presence in Waynedale, complementing Salvatori’s steady expansion since 2019. With one new store opening each year, the Waynedale location is set to solidify the restaurant’s footprint in Fort Wayne, aiming to serve the community for generations to come.