The Great Outdoors

American Bison Calf Born At Ouabache State Park

A baby American bison was born at Ouabache State Park, adding to the permanent herd that calls the park home.

This calf shares a birthdate with the last calf born at the park two years ago, also on June 6.

The bison’s mother and the rest of the herd are keeping the calf close for now, so park staff do not know whether it is female or male.

The bison herd are a reminder of the area’s time as a game farm before it became a state park in 1962. Guests can walk a relatively flat 1-mile gravel trail around the large, fenced bison exhibit. They can also view the area from the nearby CCC fire tower.

The gate fee at the park is $7 per vehicle for in-state residents and $9 per vehicle for out-of-state residents.

Ouabache State Park (on.IN.gov/ouabachesp) is located at 4930 E State Road 201 Bluffton, IN 46714-9313.

