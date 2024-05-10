‘Trek The Trails’ At Full Speed

The 2024 season for Trek the Trails and Tread the Trails began on Tuesday, April 30 at Promenade Park. After the season opening, Tread the Trails will take place on every other Thursday as they did in 2023.

Date and locations for the next 5 Trek the Trails bicycle rides:

5/14: Buckner Park, 6114 Bass Rd.

5/21: Kreager Park, 7225 N. River Rd. (Meet near tennis courts.)

5/28: Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Rd., Conklin Pavilion. (Turn left at the entrance.)

6/4: Covington Elementary School, 2430 W. Hamilton Rd. South



Locations for the next 5 Tread the Trails for walkers, runners and wheelchairs:

5/16: Buckner Park, 6114 Bass Rd.

5/30: Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Rd., Conklin Pavilion. (Turn left at the entrance.)

6/13: Cookie Cottage, 620 W. Washington Center Rd. (Park behind the building.)

6/27: Indian Trails Park, 10313 Aboite Center Rd. (Meet south of the playground.)

7/11: Engle Road Towpath Trailhead, 7171 Engle Rd. (Additional parking available east of the trailhead and along the gravel service road.)

Full schedule of Trek the Trail bike rides: fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html

Trek the Trails is sponsored by UAW Local #2209, Three Rivers Velo Sport and Bike Fort Wayne, and is presented by the City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails.

Tread the Trails is presented by the City of Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Running Club, Fort Wayne Trails and the City of New Haven.

The Fort Wayne Area Trails Network consists of 142 miles of trails, with 101 miles inside City limits. Most of the trails in City limits are planned, designed, constructed and maintained by the City of Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Mayor Sharon Tucker.