Local Writer Makes Fort Wayne History Come Alive

Though educated as a nurse at Purdue Fort Wayne, Lynn MacKaben Brown, M.S., RN, always nurtured an innate desire to become an author. Now, with the release of her novel, Furs and Fevers (Austin Macauley Publishers), she is fulfilling that goal.

“Books were always a major part of my life,” recalls Brown. “My parents owned an independent bookstore, so I was surrounded by reading material. I attended conventions with them, where I met numerous writers, editors, and publishers. Later, as a nursing professor, I developed training materials, and as the mother of three children whom I home-schooled, I wrote customized curricula for all subjects.”

Brown began her writing career as a freelancer for such periodicals as Toastmaster’s, Moody Monthly, RN, Southern Writers, and Christian Communicator. She developed a popular weekly column for children called “Kids’ Corner” that ran four years in SEG-Way News. It explored lessons in history with a light touch. She was a frequent guest on the book review TV program produced by the Fort Wayne Public Library. Since May, 2022, her website lynnbrownwriter.com has provided sequenced blog posts on ancient history, suitable for reading with a cup of coffee. In 2022 her nonfiction book Christmas Celebration offered a spectrum of unique ways to celebrate the holiday season.

“Furs and Fevers is a stand-alone novel, but I intend to make it the first of a seven-part series on the history of Indiana,” says Brown. “The book highlights Fort Wayne’s fort and those individuals who were part of this community– Native Americans, traders, priests, soldiers, trappers, politicians, and explorers. I’ve done extensive research on trade routes, government treaties, local customs, clothing of that era, and the legacies of those individuals who shaped this part of the Midwest.”

Now retired from her career in nursing, Lynn Brown is active in civic ventures, such as being in the Director’s Club of Wagon Wheel Theater and a member of the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. However, she also makes herself available for public readings of her novel and presentations on Indiana history.

“My goal as an historical novelist is to capture the challenges, adventures, trials, and glories people of bygone eras experienced,” explains Brown. “These were bold, visionary individuals who left a lasting impact on our nation. Telling their stories underscores my belief that history is awesome.”

Furs and Fevers is available from Austin Macauley Publishers, Barnes & Noble, your local bookstore, & Amazon here: amazon.com/Furs-Fevers-Lynn-Mackaben-Brown/dp/164979925X