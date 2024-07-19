Rain & Shine, A Millennia Of Innovation: The History of Ordinary Things

An umbrella, as well as a parasol, is a folding canopy supported by wooden or metal ribs that is usually mounted on a wooden, metal, or plastic pole. They fold and close along the pole and are opened when needed. The umbrella is used when it rains while the parasol is used to protect oneself from sunlight.

The basic umbrella structure is over 4,000 years old. Evidence of umbrellas has been found in the ancient art and artifacts of Egypt, Assyria, Greece, and China. Researchers suggest that the design came from binding palm fronds, large leaves, feathers, or stretched papyrus to bough-like ribs. The Chinese were the first to create waterproof umbrellas by applying wax and lacquer to their paper canopies.

In ancient Egypt, parasols were used to protect the nobility and royalty from sunlight. They were carried by servants or slaves walking beside them. At the time, light skin was a sign of nobility and social status. It suggested one did not have to work in the hot sun like a commoner. A parasol was considered essential.

The wealthy females of Greece and Rome embraced the Egyptian parasol to protect them from the sun. Men regarded parasols as a feminine product that was below their dignity. Men managed the harsh sun and rain with hats and coats.

The Fall of the Roman Empire (~500AD) resulted in harsh changes in the lifestyle of the European wealthy. Changes in the climate and environment, lack of food, incessant wars, a crumbling economy, and disease altered the social structure. Parasols and umbrellas disappeared in Europe for the next 1,000 years.

Small and expensive female parasols reappeared during the Renaissance of the late 1500s. These were made of wood or whalebone and covered with alpaca or oiled canvas. They had hand-carved handles made of hardwood such as ebony.

By the 1600s, umbrellas became popular in the rainy climates of northern Europe. As in the past, they were considered only suitable for women. An English writer, Jonas Hanway (1712-1786), is credited with men embracing the utility of the umbrella which Hanway had conspicuously carried throughout England for over 30 years. It was a sturdy and male-oriented umbrella.

In 1710, Parisian merchant, Jean Marius invented the folding umbrella mechanism. The method of opening and closing was much like today’s umbrella.

In 1852, Samuel Fox, an English industrialist, designed the steel ribbed umbrella. Fox claimed he made the ribbing with the farthingale stays from women’s corsets. Steel lightened the weight of the umbrella, making it easier to carry and increasingly popular. Wealthy gentlemen began commissioning umbrellas with custom handles that could store anything from flasks to daggers. An umbrella became an accessory.

An oversized golf umbrella, typically 58-70 inches in diameter, was introduced in the late 1800’s. It protected up to two golfers from the rain and sun during their rounds.

In 1928, Hans Haupt invented the pocket umbrella. The telescope-like pole shortened on itself making the umbrella easier to carry and store. The smaller frame does limit coverage in the rain.

By the 1960s, nylon fabrics became the choice of material for umbrella canopies. Nylon was rain-resistant, fast-drying, and came in multiple colors and patterns.

Contemporary changes in umbrella design include the use of aluminum and fiberglass in umbrella frames as well as T-Teflon coating. Thirty-three million umbrellas are sold in the U.S. annually, the majority manufactured in China.

When you are in the rain, you need an umbrella! Don’t we all have one or two, somewhere?