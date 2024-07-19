Teamwork To Enhance Disaster Response

Samaritan’s Purse & Avalon Church to Samaritan’s Purse has selected Avalon Church to be 1 of 47 Lighthouse Churches nationwide to host a Disaster Recovery Vehicle (DR-V) and just 1 of 2 churches in Indiana chosen as a partner for strategic response to natural disasters in the region. The partnership exists to rapidly send Disaster Relief Vehicles to regional locations where Samaritan’s Purse will be deployed as well as to equip Avalon for local storm and disaster relief ministry.

Very soon you will see this Disaster Relief Vehicle stationed at the Avalon Church campus located at 1212 Lower Huntington Road. These vehicles are equipped to respond to all kinds of disasters and will be ready on a moment’s notice to be deployed and delivered within 24 hours wherever it is most needed. Ryan Wamsley is the church’s point of contact with Samaritan’s Purse and will be responsible for the administration of the DR-V program, which will include local use while the DR-V is not deployed.

“Receiving a DR-V for our church is just another ministry tool that we can deploy in our community. It equips us to say, ‘yes’ more often than we have to say, ‘no.’ So having that tool available empowers us to be even more out in the community, being the hands and feet of Jesus, and just loving and serving our community in that way,” shares Wamsley, a dedicated Avalon Church and Samaritan’s Purse volunteer.

Avalon Church is so grateful to Samaritan’s Purse for the opportunity to be 1 of 60 hosts across the country.

Where is the DR-V today? Well, it was commissioned to Avalon in late June, and within days of returning to Fort Wayne with the Disaster Recovery Vehicle, Ryan delivered it to a team in Waterville, Minnesota, for flood response gearing up there. The DR-V will likely be deployed for the next 3-4 weeks before it returns to its new home at Avalon!