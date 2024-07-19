A Huge Thanks To ALL!

Sunday, July 28, 2024
On Saturday, July 6th, 2024, the Waynedale Community Fireworks was presented by Sons of AMVETS Squadron #33 at 6620 Koester Dr., Fort Wayne, IN. This spectacular event, was a tribute to local heroes and a celebration of freedom.

The evening began with AMVETS opening at 5:00 PM, followed by live music from Acoustic Component, which entertained the crowd from 6:30 to 9:30 PM. Attendees enjoyed hot dogs and chips, available for just $1.00 each, from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

As the sun set, anticipation grew for the main event. The fireworks, which started at approximately 10:00 PM, provided a breathtaking show. The event was well-organized, with AMVETS road closing at 9:00 PM to ensure safety and crowd management.

It was great to see the community come together in a spirited celebration, honoring those who gave all for freedom and enjoying a memorable night of festivities.

This event was made possible by proud area sponsors: AMVETS Post 33, VFW Post 1421, AMVETS Post 2919, The Clyde Theatre, Mitchell’s Sports Bar, Morgan’s Tap and Grill, Graycraft Signs Plus, Transmission Fluid & Equipment, Mad Anthony Brewing, Sons of American Legion Post 241, Bluffton Road Marathon, Engle Road Auto, Coe Heating & Air, Ridge NAPA Auto Parts, and Kelly Box & Packaging.

The Sons of AMVETS Squadron #33 would like to extend a huge thank you to all who attended and to all the businesses who helped to support the event!

