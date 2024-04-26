Community Invited To Paint Rocks For Urban League Project

The Fort Wayne Urban League is kicking off its Ruby Bridges Rock Trail and is asking for community support! The organization will be collecting painted rocks through June 1st to add to a rock trail that will wrap around the Urban League campus. The hope is to make the trail as long as possible and for it to be an encouragement to the community.

Funding from both the Wilson Foundation and SEED Fort Wayne has made this neighborhood project a reality. The trail is named in honor of Ruby Bridges and her quote: “Don’t follow the path. Go where there is no path and begin the trail. When you start a new trail equipped with courage, strength and conviction, the only thing that can stop you is you!”

Fort Wayne Urban League’s Youth Empowerment students have begun painting rocks and several organizations have jumped on board to support the project including Wellspring, Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Youth Theatre, Allen County Public Library, Euell A. Wilson Center, MLK Montessori School, and Ivy Tech Community College.

All are welcome to join in the project.

Local artists are welcome to contribute to the painted rock trail!

Youth groups can call the Urban League for supplies or can paint their own rocks and drop them off at the Urban League in a labeled box. Sections of the trail will be marked with a logo lawn sign indicating who contributed to that section of the trail.

The trail will be laid down mid-June and will be open to the public to view and enjoy!

“When you see youth working together to complete a project it’s empowering. I am excited to see just how long the trail will be and am encouraged by those who have already expressed interest in supporting the project. Sometimes a little something can be done with great love but it’s still very powerful,” said Aisha R. Arrington, President and CEO. She continues by saying, “My hope is that the community will come out (once the trail is laid down) and see the work of our youth and be encouraged by the good that is still in the world.”

For more information, please call the Urban League at (260) 745-3100 or email Aisha at aarrington@fwurbanleague.org.