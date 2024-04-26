Why Voting In The Primary Election Matters

We are rapidly approaching Primary Election Day on May 7. Hoosiers, ensure you have a plan in place to vote!

Local primary elections are critical as they have a direct influence on decisions that impact our daily lives, from education to public safety, transportation, and zoning. These elections are your chance to select leaders who prioritize the issues most important to you and who bring necessary expertise for informed decision-making.

Additionally, these elections help determine the community’s political landscape, signaling which political parties or ideologies have strong support and identifying candidates who resonate with independent voters. The outcomes can greatly influence the general election and ultimately the direction of our community.

By participating, you also engage more deeply in civic responsibilities. Learning about candidates and key issues makes you a more informed and active member of your community, increasing participation in local governance and fostering a stronger connection to where you live.

Local primaries are your opportunity to have a say in shaping the future of your community. Every eligible voter should exercise their right to vote, playing a crucial role in the democratic process.

Allen County residents can find their polling locations and hours at allencountyinvoters.gov. All Hoosiers can check their voter registration, locate polling places, and review sample ballots at IndianaVoters.com. Remember, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 7th, and a valid photo ID is required to vote.

The deadline for early in-person voting is noon on May 6th.

“Thank you to every poll worker, volunteer, and election official for your dedication. Your hard work significantly strengthens our elections and state,” commented Indiana Secretary of State Morales. “I urge every eligible Hoosier to vote and make their voice heard.”

For any accessibility concerns or to report suspected election fraud, please contact the toll-free number 866.IN1.VOTE (866.461.8683). Staff will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Primary Election Day.

Learn more about how to vote by mail, vote early in person or vote on election day here: allencountyinvoters.gov/three-ways-to-vote.

The Waynedale News included editorials written by upcoming primary election candidates in the April 26 edition of the newspaper. See what these candidates have to say: waynedalenews.com/category/political-commentaries