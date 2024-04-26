Friday, April 26, 2024
Latest:
The Waynedale News
The Great Outdoors

‘PROTECT’ Grant To Combat River Erosion In Waynedale Area

The Waynedale News Staff

The City of Fort Wayne was awarded $3.5 million from the Federal Highway Administration’s Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) Discretionary Grant Program. Fort Wayne is the only PROTECT recipient in Indiana.

The funding was awarded under four different grant types to 80 projects in 37 states, the District of Columbia, and the Virgin Islands. Fort Wayne’s funding will be from the Resilience Improvement Grant awarded to only 36 communities nationwide, to be used to enhance the resilience of existing surface-transportation infrastructure by improving drainage, relocating roadways, elevating bridges, or incorporating upgrades to allow infrastructure to meet or exceed design standards.

The City of Fort Wayne will use the funding toward stabilizing 2,400 feet of the west bank of the St. Marys River, utilizing nature-based solutions to prevent additional erosion that is threatening further damage to Bluffton Road. The road averages 23,400 vehicles daily, connects over 100 miles of pedestrian trails, and provides Waynedale and Fort Wayne residents with access to important cultural and economic hubs.

“The erosion of the St. Marys riverbank has been a long-standing issue,” said Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena. “This funding provides a great opportunity to address a primary corridor – Bluffton Road – entering into the Waynedale area. Stabilizing the riverbank will help enhance the safety of this major corridor for years to come.”

Click to advertise on this website

Since 2014, the City has invested more than $340 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff