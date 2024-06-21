Join Us For Family Fun Day: Voice Of The Township

Trustee Austin Knox is inviting the entire community to this year’s Wayne Township Family Fun Day event which will be held on Saturday, June 29th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at our location downtown Fort Wayne at 320 East Superior Street.

We’re look forward to sunny weather so we can party outside, spread out and celebrate. (The forecast is bright, but just in case of rain we’ll be able to move indoors). We will have our usual fare of free food, games, face-painting, bounce houses and snow cones. And we will be announcing the winner of our second (2024) Person of the Year Award. This award is Wayne Township’s recognition of an individual who has gone above and beyond to help our community members in need of a helping hand.

At the Family Fun Day we will also present our Richard A Stevenson Sr Scholarships to three Wayne Township students who have graduated from high school this year and will be going on to college. And we will be giving thirteen students from grades K-11 Academic Encouragement Awards, each along with an Amazon Fire tablet, for being successful students.

Several vendors will be present during the event including Fort Wayne Housing Authority, Lutheran Social Services, Purdue University-FW, Fort Wayne Community Schools and more who will have tables and booths to share their information and other goodies with visitors. This year there will be a passport that participants can get stamped at each booth. Get enough stamps and you’ll earn a free snow cone!

Brightpoint will have their mobile unit on site, and this year Healthier Moms and Babies’ Diaper Hopper will be present distributing free diapers (For details on how to sign up for that visit healthiermomsandbabies.org/mobile-outreach.

And Patsy Brewer will have her Wayne Township Trustee Office Clothing Emporium open offering new and gently-used clothing along with a little professional fashion advice; all for free!

These Family Fun Day activities are paid for by donations from individuals and companies in the community, not by township tax dollars, and we are grateful for all the enthusiastic support we receive.

We invite one and all to come join us for two hours of FREE food, clothes, games and fun at Wayne Township’s annual Family Fun Day, Saturday, June 29th from 2-4 pm. And while we’re talking celebration, don’t forget to enjoy Independence Day on the fourth of July (on the following Thursday this year).

Summer is such blast!