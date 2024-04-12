Local Text Ads ~ April 12, 2024

APRIL CHICKEN DINNER

Fri. April 19, 2024 4:30p-7p

$14.00 includes smoked half chix and mac & cheese, green beans, Cole slaw, dinner roll and dessert.

$7.00 kids meal includes chix straps in place of 1/2 chicken.

Event held at the Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave. Fort Wayne

AFFORDABLE EYEGLASSES

From $49.99

Medical Eye Care

Earl Braunlin, MD

717 West Jefferson

(260) 426-3494

PHEASANT RUN ADDITION GARAGE SALE!

Saturday, May 4 9am-4pm

Behind Wayne High School, off Dunkelberg Rd

Some sales on Friday May 3

3 ASSOCIATION

GARAGE SALE

Lakeshores, Winterset, & Lakewood Park Associations

Garage Sales May 10th & 11th 9am-4pm

Off Winchester, Lower Huntington, & Bluffton Rd

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

15TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

American Legion #241 Auxiliary

7605 Bluffton Rd

Sat. June 8, 9A.M.-2P.M.

Spaces $15, Tables $5

Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-750-8021

Proceeds: Veteran & Family, Local Charities Public Welcome!

SPRING CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744