Local Text Ads ~ April 12, 2024

APRIL CHICKEN DINNER
Fri. April 19, 2024 4:30p-7p
$14.00 includes smoked half chix and mac & cheese, green beans, Cole slaw, dinner roll and dessert.
$7.00 kids meal includes chix straps in place of 1/2 chicken.
Event held at the Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave. Fort Wayne
AFFORDABLE EYEGLASSES
From $49.99
Medical Eye Care
Earl Braunlin, MD
717 West Jefferson
(260) 426-3494
PHEASANT RUN ADDITION GARAGE SALE!
Saturday, May 4 9am-4pm
Behind Wayne High School, off Dunkelberg Rd
Some sales on Friday May 3
3 ASSOCIATION
GARAGE SALE
Lakeshores, Winterset, & Lakewood Park Associations
Garage Sales May 10th & 11th 9am-4pm
Off Winchester, Lower Huntington, & Bluffton Rd
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
15TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
7605 Bluffton Rd
Sat. June 8, 9A.M.-2P.M.
Spaces $15, Tables $5
Reservations: 260-431-7183 or 260-750-8021
Proceeds: Veteran & Family, Local Charities Public Welcome!
SPRING CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
