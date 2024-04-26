“May The 4th Be With You” At The Library’s Free Comic Book Day

On Saturday, May 4 the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will be celebrating Free Comic Book Day and May the 4th’s Star Wars Day with arts/crafts, writing workshops, and a Star Wars-themed Space Academy. Every year, the ACPL celebrates Free Comic Book Day, a worldwide event on the first Saturday of each May, with free comic book giveaways (while supplies last). This year, Free Comic Book Day also falls on May the 4th, or Star Wars Day, an international celebration of all things Star Wars thanks to a play on the popular phrase from the film “may the force be with you.”

“May the 4th and Free Comic Book Day are perfect examples of how we can make reading exciting and relevant to young people,” said ACPL Youth Services Manager Jacki Fulwood. “Whether it’s a Jedi Master, a superhero, or a video game character – when we connect characters that children know with books and the library – we capture their attention and invite them deeper into the worlds they already love.”

According to Fulwood, comic books and graphic novels are among the most popular items for children and teens at ACPL – and that’s a good thing:

“Because graphic novels combine engaging images alongside words, they encourage young readers to connect with the material, make inferences about what is happening in the story, and develop stronger reading comprehension. Furthermore, when children are encouraged to read material that interests them, they are more likely to become lifelong readers,” said Fulwood.

In celebration of Free Comic Book Day, all ACPL locations will be giving away free comic books during open hours while supplies last.

The ACPL’s Space Academy invites young Jedis to practice their training with physical activities and crafts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library. It is open to preschool and elementary school-age children. Registration is strongly encouraged at www.acpl.info/events.

The Main Library is also hosting activities that are not necessarily Star Wars-themed, but every bit as fun! These include:

Free Comic Book Day Scavenger Hunt – all-ages program featuring popular superheroes and supervillains. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Write Stuff – writing and drawing workshop for elementary school students to explore the world of graphic novels and comics! 11 a.m. – noon

Make Art – for middle and elementary schoolers who love to make art or want to try something new. 2 – 3 p.m.

Button Making – teen program to repurpose comics and magazines into wearable art. Limit 2 per person; while supplies last. 3 – 5 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. Some are limited to specific age groups. Visit acpl.info/events or call (260)421-1200 for full details and to reserve a spot in advance.

