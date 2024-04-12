Explore Fort Wayne’s Culinary Delights & Cultural Wonders

Fort Wayne Food Tours, the city’s inaugural and only culinary and cultural expedition, has proudly announced its 2024 partners and a slate of tour dates. This unique experience combines local gastronomy with historical insights, architectural marvels, and a deep dive into the artistic and cultural facets of the city.

Scheduled to operate on select Saturdays from May through September, the tours promise an enriching exploration of downtown Fort Wayne.

For those eager to partake, 2024 tour dates are now available on the tour’s official website, fortwaynefoodtours.com. At $70 per person, participants will embark on a walking tour that includes stops at four locally owned downtown restaurants. This year’s lineup features returning favorites Don Hall’s Gashouse and The Hoppy Gnome, alongside newcomers Nawa and Sweets on Main. The journey begins and ends at Don Hall’s Gashouse, offering convenient parking for guests.

Fort Wayne Food Tours offers a four-hour, 1.25-mile walking tour that encompasses not only culinary delights but also historical, cultural, and architectural insights.

Here’s what participants can look forward to:

A curated selection of foods and flavors from four locally owned establishments.

An intimate tour experience with no more than twelve participants, fostering a sense of community among attendees.

Engaging stories and little-known historical facts shared by an enthusiastic and knowledgeable local guide.

A leisurely stroll past some of the city’s architectural highlights and newest art murals.

Insights into Fort Wayne’s rich cultural heritage, business history, current happenings, and future plans.

Amber Bouthot, the proprietor of Fort Wayne Food Tours, shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming season: “We are excited to be back for 2024, and thankful to our returning and new partners. With the addition of Nawa on The Landing, we will build on the information we added last year related to the history of The Landing,” Bouthot remarked. “Sweets on Main will bring a new aspect to our tours, as well: samples of two signature ice cream dishes! We can’t wait to share our love for downtown and the growing public art installations with our tour guests. We are especially appreciative of our restaurant partners, and we can’t wait to support them this year.”

In addition to the scheduled tours, Fort Wayne Food Tours offers the option of private tours and e-certificates, making it an ideal gift for food lovers and explorers.

For further details, FAQs, and to book a tour, visit the official website at fortwaynefoodtours.com. Embark on a journey through the heart of Fort Wayne and experience the city’s culinary and cultural gems like never before.