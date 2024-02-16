February 16, 2024 – Local Ads
HIRING DENTIST
Familia Dental Fort Wayne PLLC (Fort Wayne, IN) is seeking a Dentist. Examine teeth, gums, and related tissues, using dental instruments, x-rays, or other diagnostic equipment, to evaluate dental health, diagnose diseases or abnormalities, and plan appropriate treatments. Perform dental procedures such as extractions, root canals, and filing cavities. Administer anesthetics to limit the amount of pain experienced by patients during procedures. Design and fit dental prosthetics such as crowns, bridges, and dentures. Must have Doctor of Dental Surgery, or Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgery, with Master of Public Health Degree or rel/equiv. Send resumes to: dradesai@familiadental.com
WAYNE TOWNSHIP TRUSTEE OFFICE NOW HIRING
Wayne Township Trustee Office accepting applications for Caseworker and IT Systems Administrator. Please apply in person or @ waynetownship.org or call 260-449-7000 ext 357
SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS
Robinson Family Eyecare Clinic is seeking qualified Opticians and Receptionists. Experience Preferred. Forward resumes to office@frankrobinsonod.com, 7720 Bluffton Rd FTW, IN 46809, or call 260-203-5905.
NAME CHANGE
Notice is hereby given that David Gladding age 66 of 2517 Alma Ave Ft.Wayne IN 46809 is changed to David Gladding-VanDeripe.
FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Fridays, 4:30-7:30p. Feb. 23, March 15, March 29
Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.
Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.
750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
