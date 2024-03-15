Local Text Ads – March 15, 2024

SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS

Robinson Family Eyecare Clinic is seeking qualified Opticians and Receptionists. Experience Preferred. Forward resumes to office@frankrobinsonod.com, 7720 Bluffton Rd FTW, IN 46809, or call 260-203-5905.

SPRING CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Fridays, 4:30-7:30p. March 15, March 29

Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.

Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Commercial Office Space

High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.

750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535.

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

NAME CHANGE

Notice is hereby given that David Gladding age 66 of 2517 Alma Ave Ft.Wayne IN 46809 is changed to David Gladding-VanDeripe.

GARAGE SALE

Thurs. April 4, 8am-6pm

Friday April 5, 8am-6pm

Sat. April 6, 8am-1pm

Clothes, Books, Misc., and much more!

Ossian United Methodist Church 201 West Mill Street, Ossian, 622-4326

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne