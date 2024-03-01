Local Text Ads – March 1, 2024

HUGE GARAGE SALE

Fri. March 8, 9a-4p

Sat. March 9, 9a-?

Garage Sale: Furniture, toys, tools, home goods and much more. BAKE SALE, BARGAINS GALORE & PRICED TO SELL!

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave 46802

Details: Jason 260-413-0864

HIRING PERSONAL CARE ATTENDANTS/ AIDES

Employer’s Name: Compassionate Health Services LLC

Job Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Job Title: Personal Care Attendants/Aides

Job Duties: Assisting with Activities of Daily Living such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patient in their individual homes as a well as group home setting. May include medical administration reminders monitoring and reporting change in health status to nurse.

Job Requirements: HS Diploma/GED; Successful completion of a written skills test and competency evaluation.

Active on Indiana Aide Registry and in good standing.

Minimum of six (6) months work experience in a supervised setting, preferably health care facility. Demonstrated ability to read, write, and follow a written Plan of Care. Must be CPR certified.

Must have valid driver’s license and current car insurance.

How to apply: Direct applicants only. No calls or faxes please. Mail resume, cover letter, and 3 references to: Compassionate Health Services LLC, c/o Mayokun Adeyale, 6720 East State Boulevard Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815.

NAME CHANGE

Notice is hereby given that David Gladding age 66 of 2517 Alma Ave Ft.Wayne IN 46809 is changed to David Gladding-VanDeripe.

SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS

Robinson Family Eyecare Clinic is seeking qualified Opticians and Receptionists. Experience Preferred. Forward resumes to office@frankrobinsonod.com, 7720 Bluffton Rd FTW, IN 46809, or call 260-203-5905.

FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Fridays, 4:30-7:30p. March 15, March 29

Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.

Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Commercial Office Space

High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.

750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

WINTER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653