Standing Against The Test Of Time ~ Waynedale Celebrates 103 Years

In an era where the digital tide has reshaped the landscape of media and journalism, the enduring presence of The Waynedale News in Fort Wayne, Indiana, stands as a beacon of community spirit and resilience. Established with a mission to serve the Waynedale community and its surrounding areas, this publication has not only weathered the storm of digital transformation but has also thrived, thanks to its deeply rooted connection with its readers and the unwavering dedication of its staff.

On February 2, 2024, The Waynedale News was proud to present a $8,496 check to the Nieto family on behalf of the community and everyone who contributed to the fundraiser in light of such tragic events. Perla’s son (pictured with Alex Cornwell, Publisher of The Waynedale News), Jose Jr. said his gratitude for the generosity was beyond words, & wanted to relay how incredibly thankful his family is for the so many people who have & continue to offer their support.

As we reflect on the journey of The Waynedale News, it is impossible not to marvel at its longevity. This isn’t just a testament to the quality of its journalism but also to the unique role it plays in our community. In an age where news is often consumed in fleeting glimpses on handheld screens, The Waynedale News has maintained its place at the breakfast tables, in local businesses, and within the hands of our residents, offering a tangible piece of our shared identity and experiences.

The digital era has presented numerous challenges for traditional print media, with many publications struggling to adapt to the changing preferences of their audience. Yet, The Waynedale News has embraced these changes, integrating digital platforms to enhance its reach and engagement, all while maintaining the heart and soul of its print edition. This balancing act between tradition and innovation is a key ingredient in our recipe for longevity.

Our gratitude extends beyond words for the opportunity to continue our mission in such a dynamic period. The support from the Waynedale community has been nothing short of inspiring, serving as a constant reminder of the importance of local journalism. It’s the stories of our residents, the achievements of our local schools and organizations, and the vibrancy of our community events that fuel our passion and dedication to our work.

The staff of The Waynedale News, a group of individuals who are as diverse as the community we serve, share a common goal: to deliver news that informs, entertains, and unites. Each week, as we curate stories that reflect the heartbeat of Waynedale, we are reminded of the privilege it is to document the history of our community as it unfolds. Our commitment to journalistic integrity, combined with a deep affection for our community, drives us to continue our mission, even in the face of the industry’s uncertainties.

The transition towards a more digital-focused world has not diminished the value of local news; rather, it has highlighted its importance. In a sea of information, the relevance of having a trusted source that understands the nuances of our local landscape and cares deeply about its impact has never been more pronounced. The Waynedale News serves as a vital link between the past and the present, carrying forward the stories and traditions that shape our community’s identity.

As we look to the future, our optimism is buoyed by the loyalty and encouragement of our readers. The digital age, with all its complexities, also offers exciting opportunities for growth and innovation. We are committed to exploring these avenues, ensuring that The Waynedale News remains a cherished part of our community’s fabric, regardless of how the tides of media consumption may shift.

In closing, the journey of The Waynedale News is a story of adaptation, resilience, and community. It is a story that we are immensely proud to write, chapter by chapter, alongside the people of Waynedale. Our gratitude for the opportunity to continue this mission is boundless, and we look forward to serving our community with dedication, integrity, and a heart full of Waynedale pride for many years to come.