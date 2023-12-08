Candlelight Vigil To Honor The Memory Of Perla Nieto

The Waynedale community of Fort Wayne is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Perla Nieto, a beloved employee at the Waynedale Kroger store, who was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack while on duty. We invite the community to come together for a candlelight vigil tonight (December 8) at 7 PM at the Waynedale Kroger location (7008 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809) to remember Perla and to offer support to her family, friends, and all those affected by this devastating event.

This vigil is an opportunity for the community to stand together in solidarity, to mourn, and to honor the life of Perla. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles, as we light them in her memory. Religious leaders from the area have been invited to attend and lead the ceremony.



“We are heartbroken over the loss of Perla, a member of our community who was taken from us far too soon. This vigil is a chance for us to gather in her memory, to comfort one another in our grief, and to stand united against violence,” said the staff of The Waynedale News, who are working with community members to organize the event.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Perla’s family and friends during this difficult time. The community’s outpouring of love and support is a testament to the impact Perla had on all of us.

For more information about the vigil, please contact The Waynedale News 260-747-4535 or see the event on Facebook here: fb.me/e/hc5aqx5Me