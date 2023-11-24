Community Harvest Food Bank Thanks Record Largest Volunteer Group

On Saturday, November 18, the record of 1,457 families served was met directly with another record… the one for largest individual volunteer group on a Saturday. Avalon Missionary Church brought over SIXTY individuals! They stocked the Community Harvest Food Bank Community Cupboard Pantry and loaded over 1,000 vehicles for over 1,400 families.

Thank you to the Till and Wamsley families for extraordinary leadership on an early and brisk morning. Community Harvest Food Bank had many look to you for guidance and you accepted that responsibility with confidence and a genuine willingness. You helped many help many!