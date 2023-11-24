Friday, November 24, 2023
Latest:
The Waynedale News
Health & Exercise

Community Harvest Food Bank Thanks Record Largest Volunteer Group

The Waynedale News Staff

On Saturday, November 18, the record of 1,457 families served was met directly with another record… the one for largest individual volunteer group on a Saturday. Avalon Missionary Church brought over SIXTY individuals! They stocked the Community Harvest Food Bank Community Cupboard Pantry and loaded over 1,000 vehicles for over 1,400 families.

Thank you to the Till and Wamsley families for extraordinary leadership on an early and brisk morning. Community Harvest Food Bank had many look to you for guidance and you accepted that responsibility with confidence and a genuine willingness. You helped many help many!

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff