Catch Up On Sports Physicals, Lead Testing & Immunizations

To get children prepared for the next school year and infants caught up on immunizations, Super Shot and the Allen County Department of Health are conducting “Summer Health Hubs” every Wednesday afternoon from 1:00-4:00pm at Super Shot’s Hobson Clinic. All recommended CDC and school required vaccines will be offered as well as free childhood lead testing and basic sports physicals. The sports physicals will be available to Allen County residents only. Appointments are required for all services and can be made by calling Super Shot at 260-424-7468 or going to Supershot.org.

Connie Heflin, Executive Director of Super Shot, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to making vaccinations accessible and affordable for Allen County families, emphasizes the importance of getting students ready for school and infants caught up on their vaccines. “We are excited to partner with the Health Department this summer to provide families with health services in one convenient location. Students need additional vaccines when they enter Kindergarten, 6th, and 12th grade and many middle school and high school students need sports physicals. Also, it’s critical for infants to stay up to date on vaccines and now there is a state requirement for many infants to have a lead test. By offering these services together, we hope it will make scheduling easier for parents. We are very grateful for the Allen County Department of Health and their willingness to provide lead testing and sports physicals.”

“Delivering public health services is a team effort,” says Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department Administrator. “We are blessed to have organizations like Super Shot in our community because they are 100% dedicated to ensuring children have every opportunity to stay up to date on important life-saving vaccines. Collaborating with Super Shot on the Summer Health Hubs is an example of how partnerships can reduce barriers to clinical care and provide needed services in an innovative way.”

Super Shot offers adult and child immunizations during day, evening, and weekend hours. To learn more about the vaccine services that Super Shot provides and the Sensory Room, or schedule an appointment, please call (260) 424-SHOT (7468) or visit supershot.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.

While uninsured/underinsured families are requested to contribute a small administration fee per vaccination to help support Super Shot’s program, no one is turned away for an inability to pay. Public and commercial insurance is also accepted, and insured patients should provide their insurance information.

Super Shot, Inc. is a local non-profit organization dedicated to promoting vaccination and offering convenient and affordable access to vaccines that protect the Fort Wayne community against preventable diseases. Over the past 30 years, Super Shot has administered more than 800,000 life-saving childhood and adult vaccinations.

In support of Allen County and its municipalities, the Allen County Department of Health strives to promote the health, safety, and well-being of all residents. With guidance from the Indiana Department of Health and support from our many partnering agencies, the Department endeavors to have a model public health infrastructure that provides professional, responsive and cost-effective services to the community. Through its Health First Allen County public health programming, the Allen County Department of Health is working alongside organizations like Super Shot to connect community members to needed care.