Pets & The 4th Of July

Fireworks may be fun for us; but can be frightening and even dangerous for pets. Summer days, especially the ones in July, are the busiest days for all animal shelters. Many animals are so frightened by the noise and bright flashes of fireworks that they run away and unfortunately, get lost. Anxious families often find themselves searching neighborhoods and shelters for their companions.

FWACC is urging all pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their pet safe during this holiday, here are some helpful tips:

Keep your pets inside the house, where they are safe and comfortable

Place curtains over any windows to minimize the visual stimulation

Play calming music, white noise, or Animal Planet on the TV.

Give your pets enrichment and their favorite toys so they can keep their minds busy and not focused on the loud fireworks. Try filling a toy with peanut butter or various treats.

Some pets are more anxious than others. We recommend talking to your veterinarian to see if any medication could aid in keeping your pet’s stress level down.

If you have cats, we recommend purchasing and using a non-sponsored product called Feliway. It puts out a calming pheromone that is unique to only cats.

If you need to take your dog outside to use the bathroom, make sure they are wearing a properly fitted collar or harness while they are leashed even if you have a fence.

Double check your fence to make sure there are no openings or loose areas, as well as checking that all latches are secure.

Make sure all pets are wearing up-to-date I.D. tags on their collar or harness.

Make sure your pet is also microchipped and that the information is current. FWACC offers microchipping for just $15. To check to see if your pet’s microchip is up-to-date, visit our website.

An animal who is expressing fear, anxiousness, or stress is more likely to run away or even bite. For the safety of the community, your family, and your pet(s), please keep them safely inside your home.

If your pet(s) get loose, start looking immediately. File a lost pet report through Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control online or calling during business hours, post to Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne’s Facebook or Lost Cats of Fort Wayne, and check our website daily for current housed stray animals. Lost pets will be able to be picked up starting Friday, July 5 when the shelter reopens at 11 a.m. If you find a lost pet it’s important to get it checked for a microchip at a veterinarian’s office or by an Animal Control Officer so its owner can be contacted.