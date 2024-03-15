Solar Eclipse Celebrations

In the leadup to the April 8 total solar eclipse, the Allen County Public Library is offering a series of activities aimed at educating the community about the occasion. Portions of Allen County are in the path of the total eclipse at approximately 3:10 p.m. on April 8, 2024. There will not be another eclipse in Indiana until August of 2044 according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources’ website.

“A total solar eclipse provides an exciting occasion for families and the community to explore science together,” said Director of Community Partnerships and Programs Beth Boatright. “At the ACPL, our mission is to promote lifelong learning and discovery, and the eclipse is a perfect opportunity to connect reading, science, and current events to make learning relevant and impactful. You never know, it might be the moment that sparks a love of exploration in a future astronaut or causes a future scientist to seek new discoveries!”

The Library’s 2024 Solar Eclipse activities include:

Destination Science – Solar Eclipse – This program will cover STEAM topics with hands-on science experiments. Sarah Vise, a NASA Ambassador, will present an informative program about the Total Eclipse!

Tuesday, March 19 from 4 to 5 pm. at Monroeville Branch

Storytime – The Eclipse – This Storytime will blast off to Earth’s cosmic dance partner, the Moon, and explore what a total eclipse is and how it happens. Monday, April 1 from 10:15 to 11 a.m. at Dupont Branch

Wednesday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Woodburn Branch

Family Fun at the Library – Eclipse – Let’s blast off to the Moon with science-inspired sessions that will celebrate Earth’s cosmic dance partner as we prepare for a total eclipse. Saturday, March 16 from 10:30 to 1130 a.m. at Grabill Branch

Tuesday, April 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Aboite Branch

Friday, April 5 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Dupont Branch

Sunday, April 7 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Main Library

The Moon’s Moment in the Sun – Prepping for the Solar Eclipse – Are you ready for a solar eclipse? Explore what will take place and how to safely view the phenomenon. Sarah Vise, our local NASA Solar System Ambassador, will share information and several activities to prepare us for the upcoming solar eclipse. Wednesday, April 3 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Shawnee Branch

Monday, April 8 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Monroeville Branch

All events are free and open to the public. Registration is highly recommended. The ACPL will be providing special eclipse glasses to registered program participants only. For dates, times, or to register, visit acpl.info/events, call (260) 421-1200 or visit a local ACPL branch.