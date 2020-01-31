February Events

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

When: Sat. Feb. 1, 6a-10a

Where: Waynedale Masonic Lodge, 7039 Elzey St. 46809

Cost: Free-will donation

NATURES NOTEBOOK: CITIZEN SCIENCE

When: Sun. Feb. 2, 10a

Where: Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street

Add’l: Observe plants, water and wildlife on our rivers and their seasonal changes. Nature’s Notebook is a project of the USA National Phenology Network, which helps scientists understand changes in climate across time and space. Citizen Science programs are open to all ages at no charge and no pre-registration is required. Participants meet at the Convergence sculpture in Promenade Park dressed for the outdoors.

FOSTER PARENT INFORMATION SESSION

When: Mondays Feb. 3, March 2, 6:30p

Add’l: With 26,000 children currently in need, the demand for families is greater than ever. The Villages of Indiana hosts free foster parent information sessions in Ft. Wayne. If you’ve ever thought of becoming a foster parent—join us to learn more.

Contact: 260-423-6676 for information/ registration.

CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

When: Sat. Feb. 8

Where: Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.

Add’l: Doors open at 5pm, signup starts at 5:30p, play starts at 6:30pm. $15 entry fee includes brats, hot dogs, & snacks.

Cost: $15

Contact: Phil Wisniewski 260-515-1695

“YOUR CITIZEN AIRMEN” NIBCC SERIES

When: Feb. 12, 11a

Where: Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Dr.

Add’l: Stohler to kick off NIBCC 2020 speaker series Col. Michael D. Stohler, commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, will be the keynote speaker in the first luncheon of the year for the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council.

Cost: Military Community $20, NIBCC Member $20, Nonmember $25, Table $500

Contact: www.nibcc.org.

ZERO TO HERO TRAINING

When: Sat. Feb. 15, 9a-5p, Sun, Feb 16, 1-6p

Where: American Red Cross–Indiana, 1212 E. California Rd

Add’l: “Zero to Hero” is a free weekend training program for new and existing volunteers, preparing them to be a Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) member. DAT members respond to community crises such as home fires or natural disasters. They assist and guide the victims and provide them with resources for recovery. Lunch will be provided Saturday, snacks on Sunday. No prior registration is necessary.

ROARING 20’S WORLD FAIRE FUNDRAISER

When: Sat. Feb. 15, 4-10p

Where: Freemasons Hall

Add’l: The event is not one to be missed, with all kinds of live entertainment and “side shows” throughout the 6 hour evening. All money raised will support the local nonprofits work, to keep hands-on restoration projects free to the public. Cost: $8 Pre-Sale, $10 General Admission tickets at the door, $30 – V.I.P. Lounge. See savemaumee.org/worldfairefundraiser/ for more info.

FORT WAYNE SOUP

When: Thursdays Feb. 20, May 14, July 16, Sept. 3

Where: The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd.

Add’l: This is a micro-grant community dinner that uses crowd funding to help launch creative projects aimed to enhance Fort Wayne.

Cost: $5 a ticket at fortwaynesoup.org/event

CANCER SERVICES COMEDY NIGHT

When: Sat. Feb. 22, 7p

Where: Sweetwater, 5501 US-30, 46818

Add’l: Join Cancer Services for a night of laughs and fundraising. Guests will enjoy plentiful appetizers, a cash bar, an exciting raffle, the Jokester Competition and a performance from headlining comedian Josh Sneed.

Cost: General admission is $50 and VIP is $75.

Contact: Keiara Carr, kcarr@cancer-services.org

COLLEGE & APPRENTICESHIP FAIR

When: March 9, 6-7:30 pm

Where: Homestead High School

Add’l: We anticipate over 90 four-year universities, two-year colleges, and vocational schools located throughout the United States to be in attendance. In addition, there will be representatives from various careers, the Armed Services, and financial institutions participating. The program is open to the public, and there is no admission charge. All area high school students and/ or their parents are invited to attend.

OLD FORT COIN CLUB: COIN & CURRENCY SHOW

When: Sun. March 15, 9a-4p

Where: Allen County Fair Grounds

Cost: Free

LOCAL FOOD FORUM

When: Mon. March 23

Where: Purdue FW

Add’l: Come learn and connect with the NE Indiana local food community. More details at neifood.org

Cost: Free

Contact: Janet@NEIfood.org

WEIGHT-LOSS SUPPORT GROUP

When: Mondays, 3pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Add’l: Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lose nearly 300 tons of weight each year.

Contact: Nora Noll 260-435-1787

MOM OF AN ADDICT GROUP MEETINGS

When: Tuesdays, 6:30p

Where: The Chapel

Add’l: Support group for parents and grandparents who have a child struggling with substance use disorder, more commonly referred to as addiction.

Contact: www.themomofanaddict.com

APPLESEED QUILT GUILD MEETINGS

When: First Tuesday each month, 6:30p

Where: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Rd.

Add’l: Our members include all levels of quilting experience — novice, intermediate and advanced. If you want to meet other quilters, do charity projects, learn to quilt or discover new quilting techniques. Come join us for quilting fun! Guests are welcome to attend three meetings without paying dues, which are $30.00 for the year.

UPCOMING EVENTS YOU’LL LOVE!

Where: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd.

Add’l: Open To The Public Events

– FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY – 5-7p

1st & 3rd Fri each month All you can eat, includes all you can eat, includes an all-you-can-eat fried fish and tenderloin with sides of green beans, corn, coleslaw, french fries, roll and butter, pudding and jello. Open to the public.

Cost: $9 adults, children age 12 and under $5, Age 5 & under Free.

– TRAP & SKEET – Noon

Every second and last Sunday of the month. Full 8 station skeet field with low & high house. And 5 station trap field. Open to the public.

Cost: $5 Per Round Of 25 Birds

ME-‘N-U

COMMUNITY MEALS

Who: Aldersgate

When: Thursdays, 6p-7p

Where: 2417 Getz Road

Phone: 260-432-1524

DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP

When: The 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month 7-8:30 p

Where: First Presbyterian Church, Room 303

Add’l: We have all lived with depression and feel we can help others with our lived experience and with the use of literature.

Cost: free

Contact: Marilee Stroud 260-312-6069

SOUTHSIDE OPTIMIST CLUB MEETING

When: Tuesdays 7a

Where: Rich’s Cafe, 3411 Lwr. Huntington Rd. 46809

Contact: 260-466-2468

FT WAYNE CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD

When: 4th Tues of each month, 6:00p-7:30ish

Where: Waynedale Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. 46819

Why: To share news, encouragement & knowledge about writing.

Add’l: No cost. All levels of writers encouraged to attend.

Contact: Kayleen Reusser 260-273-9264

MONTHLY MEETING

Who: Disorderly Bear Den

When: 2nd Thurs of month 6:30p

Where: Community Center, 233 W. Main Street

What: We are a non-profit, public charity that collects and gives away teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need. We do this all year and always need new or gently used animals of all types.

All donations may be tax deductible on your personal income tax and are greatly appreciated.

Contact: 260-409-9886

LITTLE RIVER RAMBLERS

Who: Little River

Wetlands Project

When: Tuesdays, 9a–11a

Where: Boy Scout Office

8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Cost: Free

Info: Explore the preserve’s interesting plants and wildlife

Contact: 260-478-2515

FURNISHING HELP TO REBUILD LIVES

Who: Mustard Seed

Furniture Bank

When: Mon–Fri, 10a–4p

Where: Drop off donations, 3636 Illinois Rd.

Complimentary pick up service for large items

Info: Accepting bed linens, blankets and kitchen and bath towels and miscellaneous kitchen items

Also accepting household furnishing, pictures, box springs, mattresses and knick-knacks.

Contact: (260) 471-5802 x 1

ALZHEIMERS CAREGIVER

SUPPORT GROUP

When: First Thurs, 10a

Where: Waynedale Library

2200 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Who: Alzheimers Association

Note: Meetings are confidential and free of charge

Contact: 260-494-9299

PREMIER WOMEN’S NETWORKING

When: First Tues of month. Call for details.

Who: Cheryl Friar

Add’l: Bring plenty of business cards

Contact: 260-747-5202

THE KOREAN WAR

VETERANS ASSN.

Who: Korean War

Veterans Assn

Indiana Chapter One

When: Monthly,

Second Sat. 10a

Where: Eagles #248

4940 Bluffton Rd.

Info: Food served before and after meeting

Bring friends and spouses!

Contact: Mary Anna Roemke

260-485-7627

MS SELF HELP GROUP

What: For individuals and family members dealing with MS

When: First Mon, 7p

Where:

Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital

7970 West Jefferson Blvd.

Contact: 260-639-0549

Editor’s Note: We accept event submissions online at www.waynedalenews.com