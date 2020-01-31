February Events
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
When: Sat. Feb. 1, 6a-10a
Where: Waynedale Masonic Lodge, 7039 Elzey St. 46809
Cost: Free-will donation
NATURES NOTEBOOK: CITIZEN SCIENCE
When: Sun. Feb. 2, 10a
Where: Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street
Add’l: Observe plants, water and wildlife on our rivers and their seasonal changes. Nature’s Notebook is a project of the USA National Phenology Network, which helps scientists understand changes in climate across time and space. Citizen Science programs are open to all ages at no charge and no pre-registration is required. Participants meet at the Convergence sculpture in Promenade Park dressed for the outdoors.
FOSTER PARENT INFORMATION SESSION
When: Mondays Feb. 3, March 2, 6:30p
Add’l: With 26,000 children currently in need, the demand for families is greater than ever. The Villages of Indiana hosts free foster parent information sessions in Ft. Wayne. If you’ve ever thought of becoming a foster parent—join us to learn more.
Contact: 260-423-6676 for information/ registration.
CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
When: Sat. Feb. 8
Where: Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.
Add’l: Doors open at 5pm, signup starts at 5:30p, play starts at 6:30pm. $15 entry fee includes brats, hot dogs, & snacks.
Cost: $15
Contact: Phil Wisniewski 260-515-1695
“YOUR CITIZEN AIRMEN” NIBCC SERIES
When: Feb. 12, 11a
Where: Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Dr.
Add’l: Stohler to kick off NIBCC 2020 speaker series Col. Michael D. Stohler, commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing, will be the keynote speaker in the first luncheon of the year for the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council.
Cost: Military Community $20, NIBCC Member $20, Nonmember $25, Table $500
Contact: www.nibcc.org.
ZERO TO HERO TRAINING
When: Sat. Feb. 15, 9a-5p, Sun, Feb 16, 1-6p
Where: American Red Cross–Indiana, 1212 E. California Rd
Add’l: “Zero to Hero” is a free weekend training program for new and existing volunteers, preparing them to be a Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) member. DAT members respond to community crises such as home fires or natural disasters. They assist and guide the victims and provide them with resources for recovery. Lunch will be provided Saturday, snacks on Sunday. No prior registration is necessary.
ROARING 20’S WORLD FAIRE FUNDRAISER
When: Sat. Feb. 15, 4-10p
Where: Freemasons Hall
Add’l: The event is not one to be missed, with all kinds of live entertainment and “side shows” throughout the 6 hour evening. All money raised will support the local nonprofits work, to keep hands-on restoration projects free to the public. Cost: $8 Pre-Sale, $10 General Admission tickets at the door, $30 – V.I.P. Lounge. See savemaumee.org/worldfairefundraiser/ for more info.
FORT WAYNE SOUP
When: Thursdays Feb. 20, May 14, July 16, Sept. 3
Where: The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd.
Add’l: This is a micro-grant community dinner that uses crowd funding to help launch creative projects aimed to enhance Fort Wayne.
Cost: $5 a ticket at fortwaynesoup.org/event
CANCER SERVICES COMEDY NIGHT
When: Sat. Feb. 22, 7p
Where: Sweetwater, 5501 US-30, 46818
Add’l: Join Cancer Services for a night of laughs and fundraising. Guests will enjoy plentiful appetizers, a cash bar, an exciting raffle, the Jokester Competition and a performance from headlining comedian Josh Sneed.
Cost: General admission is $50 and VIP is $75.
Contact: Keiara Carr, kcarr@cancer-services.org
COLLEGE & APPRENTICESHIP FAIR
When: March 9, 6-7:30 pm
Where: Homestead High School
Add’l: We anticipate over 90 four-year universities, two-year colleges, and vocational schools located throughout the United States to be in attendance. In addition, there will be representatives from various careers, the Armed Services, and financial institutions participating. The program is open to the public, and there is no admission charge. All area high school students and/ or their parents are invited to attend.
OLD FORT COIN CLUB: COIN & CURRENCY SHOW
When: Sun. March 15, 9a-4p
Where: Allen County Fair Grounds
Cost: Free
LOCAL FOOD FORUM
When: Mon. March 23
Where: Purdue FW
Add’l: Come learn and connect with the NE Indiana local food community. More details at neifood.org
Cost: Free
Contact: Janet@NEIfood.org
WEIGHT-LOSS SUPPORT GROUP
When: Mondays, 3pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Add’l: Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lose nearly 300 tons of weight each year.
Contact: Nora Noll 260-435-1787
MOM OF AN ADDICT GROUP MEETINGS
When: Tuesdays, 6:30p
Where: The Chapel
Add’l: Support group for parents and grandparents who have a child struggling with substance use disorder, more commonly referred to as addiction.
Contact: www.themomofanaddict.com
APPLESEED QUILT GUILD MEETINGS
When: First Tuesday each month, 6:30p
Where: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Rd.
Add’l: Our members include all levels of quilting experience — novice, intermediate and advanced. If you want to meet other quilters, do charity projects, learn to quilt or discover new quilting techniques. Come join us for quilting fun! Guests are welcome to attend three meetings without paying dues, which are $30.00 for the year.
UPCOMING EVENTS YOU’LL LOVE!
Where: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd.
Add’l: Open To The Public Events
– FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY – 5-7p
1st & 3rd Fri each month All you can eat, includes all you can eat, includes an all-you-can-eat fried fish and tenderloin with sides of green beans, corn, coleslaw, french fries, roll and butter, pudding and jello. Open to the public.
Cost: $9 adults, children age 12 and under $5, Age 5 & under Free.
– TRAP & SKEET – Noon
Every second and last Sunday of the month. Full 8 station skeet field with low & high house. And 5 station trap field. Open to the public.
Cost: $5 Per Round Of 25 Birds
ME-‘N-U
COMMUNITY MEALS
Who: Aldersgate
When: Thursdays, 6p-7p
Where: 2417 Getz Road
Phone: 260-432-1524
DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP
When: The 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month 7-8:30 p
Where: First Presbyterian Church, Room 303
Add’l: We have all lived with depression and feel we can help others with our lived experience and with the use of literature.
Cost: free
Contact: Marilee Stroud 260-312-6069
SOUTHSIDE OPTIMIST CLUB MEETING
When: Tuesdays 7a
Where: Rich’s Cafe, 3411 Lwr. Huntington Rd. 46809
Contact: 260-466-2468
FT WAYNE CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD
When: 4th Tues of each month, 6:00p-7:30ish
Where: Waynedale Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. 46819
Why: To share news, encouragement & knowledge about writing.
Add’l: No cost. All levels of writers encouraged to attend.
Contact: Kayleen Reusser 260-273-9264
MONTHLY MEETING
Who: Disorderly Bear Den
When: 2nd Thurs of month 6:30p
Where: Community Center, 233 W. Main Street
What: We are a non-profit, public charity that collects and gives away teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need. We do this all year and always need new or gently used animals of all types.
All donations may be tax deductible on your personal income tax and are greatly appreciated.
Contact: 260-409-9886
LITTLE RIVER RAMBLERS
Who: Little River
Wetlands Project
When: Tuesdays, 9a–11a
Where: Boy Scout Office
8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Cost: Free
Info: Explore the preserve’s interesting plants and wildlife
Contact: 260-478-2515
FURNISHING HELP TO REBUILD LIVES
Who: Mustard Seed
Furniture Bank
When: Mon–Fri, 10a–4p
Where: Drop off donations, 3636 Illinois Rd.
Complimentary pick up service for large items
Info: Accepting bed linens, blankets and kitchen and bath towels and miscellaneous kitchen items
Also accepting household furnishing, pictures, box springs, mattresses and knick-knacks.
Contact: (260) 471-5802 x 1
ALZHEIMERS CAREGIVER
SUPPORT GROUP
When: First Thurs, 10a
Where: Waynedale Library
2200 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Who: Alzheimers Association
Note: Meetings are confidential and free of charge
Contact: 260-494-9299
PREMIER WOMEN’S NETWORKING
When: First Tues of month. Call for details.
Who: Cheryl Friar
Add’l: Bring plenty of business cards
Contact: 260-747-5202
THE KOREAN WAR
VETERANS ASSN.
Who: Korean War
Veterans Assn
Indiana Chapter One
When: Monthly,
Second Sat. 10a
Where: Eagles #248
4940 Bluffton Rd.
Info: Food served before and after meeting
Bring friends and spouses!
Contact: Mary Anna Roemke
260-485-7627
MS SELF HELP GROUP
What: For individuals and family members dealing with MS
When: First Mon, 7p
Where:
Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital
7970 West Jefferson Blvd.
Contact: 260-639-0549
