MAJOR GREEN TAKES COMMAND IN HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT

The 122nd Fighter Wing held an Assumption of Command ceremony on January 12, 2020 for the 122nd Communications Flight where for the first time in the wing’s 73 year history an African-American female officer, Maj. Jennifer-Ruth Green, has taken over command of a unit.

In attendance were members of the 122nd Fighter Wing, distinguished guests, family and friends. Additionally, a pre-recorded message was played from Senator Todd Young, who could not be in attendance, congratulating Green on the historic achievement.

“When I read about Maj. Green’s path from JROTC to the U.S Air Force Academy to Iraq to the Air National Guard and the missions field I was impressed by her willingness to step up and meet a challenge,” said Young, the senior United States Senator from Indiana since 2017. “The pattern of answering the call time after time is a striking quality. I hope more young men and women in our community follow Maj. Green’s example and put service to others and service to our nation over their own self interests.”

Green, graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2005 and deployed to Iraq in 2009 as a counterintelligence agent and also served as mission commander. Green transferred from active duty to the California Air National Guard in 2012 and joined the 122nd Fighter Wing in 2016 as a Logistics Readiness Squadron Officer and last served as the Inspector General Complaints Resolution Director.

Green hopes to serve as Communications Flight Commander in the greatest capacity possible.

“I want to be known as a servant leader,” said Green. “I want to be known as someone who loves God, loves others and serves both. I truly look forward to serving you, I look forward to learning you, and learning alongside of you.”