Upcoming & March Events
SPORT CLUB FISH FRY
When: Fri. Feb. 28; 4:30-7p
Where: Fort Wayne Sports Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave. 46802
Cost: $9 Adults, $4 Kids 6-10
Add’l: Meal includes fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and homemade pies or cake.
EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
When: Sat. Feb. 29
Where: Am. Legion Post 296, 130 W Tillman Rd.
Add’l: Registration starts at 2p; competition begins at 3p. Open to the Public
Cost: $5 entry fee
Contact: 260-456-2988
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
When: Sat. March 7, 6a-10a
Where: Waynedale Masonic Lodge, 7039 Elzey St. 46809
Cost: Free-will donation
COLLEGE & APPRENTICESHIP FAIR
When: March 9, 6-7:30 pm
Where: Homestead High School
Add’l: We anticipate over 90 four-year universities, two-year colleges, and vocational schools located throughout the United States to be in attendance. In addition, there will be representatives from various careers, the Armed Services, and financial institutions participating. The program is open to the public, and there is no admission charge. All area high school students and/ or their parents are invited to attend.
FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB GARAGE SALE
When: Fri. March 13, 9-4 & Sat. March 14, 9-3
Where: Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave.
Why: Fundraiser
Add’l: HUGE SALE, everything priced to sale, bargains galore!
Contact: Phil Wisniewski, 260-515-1695
OLD FORT COIN CLUB: COIN & CURRENCY SHOW
When: Sun. March 15, 9a-4p
Where: Allen County Fair Grounds
Cost: Free
GUIDED HISTORY TOUR & LUNCH
When: Thurs. March 19, 10a–2p
Where: 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd. Ft Wayne
Add’l: Settlers’ 10th Annual Guided History Tour begins at the historic Swinney House, one of Fort Wayne’s 5 oldest houses. Following lunch at the Swinney House, tour continues at the Allen Co. Court House;
Cost: $25; reservation and payment by March 14; Transportation not included, downtown parking suggestions will be offered; age 14 and older. Proceeds support the maintenance of the Swinney Homestead.
Contact: (260) 747-1501, www.settlersinc.org
FRUEHLINGSFEST (SPRING CONCERT & DINNER)
When: Sat. March 21, Doors open at 5pm and dinner is served at 6pm.
Where: Park Edelweiss Clubhouse, 3355 Elmhurst Drive
Cost: Adults: $12, Children $6
REFLECTION ON NATURE WOMEN’S WALK
When: Sat. March 21, 8:30-11a
Where: Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center
Add’l: Come together with other women for a time of reflection and discovery in nature. Part of the morning will be spent walking together in the wilderness, stopping to read aloud the words of women authors. Rediscover the restorative power of natural spaces and of women in community.
Cost: Cost is $10/person and registration is required at www.goshen.edu/merrylea
LOCAL FOOD FORUM
When: Mon. March 23
Where: Purdue FW
Add’l: Come learn and connect with the NE Indiana local food community. More details at neifood.org
Cost: Free
Contact: Janet@NEIfood.org
HEALTH AND WELLBEING FAIR
When: Wed. March 25, 8:30a-1p
Where: The Fieldhouse, Gates Center, Purdue Fort Wayne
Add’l: Join us for FREE health screenings, wellness assessments, educational tools, community resources and activities that promote health and wellbeing such as stress relief, therapy dogs and more. Blood health screenings (cost varies). 12-hour fast needed for cholesterol and glucose test. Free gift drawings. Free admission; open to the public. Call 260-481-6647 or visit pfw.edu/healthfair for more information.
Cost: Free except for blood health labwork; cost varies.
WEIGHT-LOSS SUPPORT GROUP
When: Mondays, 3pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Add’l: Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lose nearly 300 tons of weight each year.
Contact: Nora Noll 260-435-1787
MOM OF AN ADDICT GROUP MEETINGS
When: Tuesdays, 6:30p
Where: The Chapel
Add’l: Support group for parents and grandparents who have a child struggling with substance use disorder, more commonly referred to as addiction.
Contact: www.themomofanaddict.com
APPLESEED QUILT GUILD MEETINGS
When: First Tuesday each month, 6:30p
Where: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Rd.
Add’l: Our members include all levels of quilting experience — novice, intermediate and advanced. If you want to meet other quilters, do charity projects, learn to quilt or discover new quilting techniques. Come join us for quilting fun! Guests are welcome to attend three meetings without paying dues, which are $30.00 for the year.
UPCOMING EVENTS YOU’LL LOVE!
Where: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd.
Add’l: Open To The Public Events
– FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY – 5-7p
1st & 3rd Fri each month All you can eat, includes all you can eat, includes an all-you-can-eat fried fish and tenderloin with sides of green beans, corn, coleslaw, french fries, roll and butter, pudding and jello. Open to the public.
Cost: $9 adults, children age 12 and under $5, Age 5 & under Free.
– TRAP & SKEET – Noon
Every second and last Sunday of the month. Full 8 station skeet field with low & high house. And 5 station trap field. Open to the public.
Cost: $5 Per Round Of 25 Birds
SOUTHSIDE OPTIMIST CLUB MEETING
When: Tuesdays 7a
Where: Rich’s Cafe, 3411 Lwr. Huntington Rd. 46809
Contact: 260-466-2468
FT WAYNE CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD
When: 4th Tues of each month, 6:00p-7:30ish
Where: Waynedale Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. 46819
Why: To share news, encouragement & knowledge about writing.
Add’l: No cost. All levels of writers encouraged to attend.
Contact: Kayleen Reusser 260-273-9264
MONTHLY MEETING
Who: Disorderly Bear Den
When: 2nd Thurs of month 6:30p
Where: Community Center, 233 W. Main Street
What: We are a non-profit, public charity that collects and gives away teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need. We do this all year and always need new or gently used animals of all types.
All donations may be tax deductible on your personal income tax and are greatly appreciated.
Contact: 260-409-9886
LITTLE RIVER RAMBLERS
Who: Little River
Wetlands Project
When: Tuesdays, 9a–11a
Where: Boy Scout Office
8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Cost: Free
Info: Explore the preserve’s interesting plants and wildlife
Contact: 260-478-2515
ME-‘N-U
COMMUNITY MEALS
Who: Aldersgate
When: Thursdays, 6p-7p
Where: Aldersgate Community, 2417 Getz Road
Phone: 260-432-1524
FURNISHING HELP TO REBUILD LIVES
Who: Mustard Seed
Furniture Bank
When: Mon–Fri, 10a–4p
Where: Drop off donations, 3636 Illinois Rd.
Complimentary pick up service for large items
Info: Accepting bed linens, blankets and kitchen and bath towels and miscellaneous kitchen items
Also accepting household furnishing, pictures, box springs, mattresses and knick-knacks.
Contact: (260) 471-5802 x 1
ALZHEIMERS CAREGIVER
SUPPORT GROUP
When: First Thurs, 10a
Where: Waynedale Library
2200 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Who: Alzheimers Association
Note: Meetings are confidential and free of charge
Contact: 260-494-9299
PREMIER WOMEN’S NETWORKING
When: First Tues of month. Call for details.
Who: Cheryl Friar
Add’l: Bring plenty of business cards
Contact: 260-747-5202
THE KOREAN WAR
VETERANS ASSN.
Who: Korean War
Veterans Assn
Indiana Chapter One
When: Monthly,
Second Sat. 10a
Where: Eagles #248
4940 Bluffton Rd.
Info: Food served before and after meeting
Bring friends and spouses!
Contact: Mary Anna Roemke
260-485-7627
MS SELF HELP GROUP
What: For individuals and family members dealing with MS
When: First Mon, 7p
Where:
Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital
7970 West Jefferson Blvd.
Contact: 260-639-0549
